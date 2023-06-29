The Court of Appeal has ruled government plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda as unlawful, with judges reaching the verdict it is not a safe third country.

In a hearing on Thursday, judges overruled a previous High Court decision that declared the Home Office's controversial deportation scheme as lawful.

The Court of Appeal's decision was announced by the Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett who said: "There is a real risk that persons sent to Rwanda would be returned to their home countries where they face persecution when they have good claim for asylum.”

Thursday's decision will be unwelcome news for Rishi Sunak and his Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who had hoped to see flights to Rwanda setting off as soon as possible.

In December last year, two judges at the High Court dismissed a series of legal bids over the Rwanda policy, but individual asylum seekers were allowed to challenge the decision.

At a hearing in April, lawyers for the group of asylum seekers argued the High Court “showed excessive deference” to the Home Office’s assessment that assurances made by the Rwandan authorities “provide a sufficient guarantee to protect relocated asylum seekers” from a risk of torture or inhuman treatment.

Lord Burnett, Sir Geoffrey Vos and Lord Justice Underhill were told material provided by Rwanda "lacked credibility, consisting of blanket denials and clear contradictions".

Lawyers for the Home Office opposed the appeal, telling the court the Rwandan government has "indicated a clear willingness to co-operate with international monitoring mechanisms" and that there are "reciprocal obligations with strong incentives for compliance".

But speaking at the appeal hearing on Thursday, Lord Burnett said: "The result is that the High Court's decision that Rwanda was a safe third country is reversed and that unless and until the deficiencies in its asylum processes are corrected removal of asylum-seekers to Rwanda will be unlawful.

Meanwhile, following the ruling, Rwanda's government has insisted it is "one of the safest countries in the world".

Campaigners have called on Ms Braverman to abandon the plans entirely, describing them as "unworkable" and an "unethical fever dream of a policy".

A Court of Appeal judge rules Rwanda is 'not a safe third country'

Play Brightcove video

Yasmine Ahmed, UK director of Human Rights Watch, said: "This verdict is some rare good news in an otherwise bleak landscape for human rights in the UK. Hopefully, it will be respected by the government and we can consign this cruel and inhumane proposal to the history books.

"The Home Secretary should now abandon this unworkable and unethical fever dream of a policy and focus her efforts on fixing our broken and neglected migration system.

"This verdict presents the Government with an opportunity to change course. Rather than treating human beings like cargo it can ship elsewhere, it should be focusing on ending the hostile environment towards refugees and asylum seekers."

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, responding to questions from shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire on the court judgment, told MPs: " This is clearly a matter for the Home Office to update the House on, we respect the court's decision and I think there will be a statement later today from the Home Secretary on that matter."

The ruling comes days after the Home Office’s own figures showed the government could spend £169,000 on every asylum seeker forcibly removed to a third country such as Rwanda.

Nearly two in five people would need to be deterred from crossing the Channel in small boats for the the Illegal Migration Bill to break even, the economic impact assessment published on Monday said.

It is likely the government will appeal the latest court judgement and head to the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, speaking outside the court on Thursday, the charity Asylum Aid said it was "delighted" by the overall judgement but may well appeal to the Supreme Court on some of the appeal points rejected by judges.

What did Boris Johnson really know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our sources, in their own words, listen to the definitive behind-closed-doors story of one of the biggest scandals of our era