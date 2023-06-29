Rocky breaks dog's world record for longest tongue - at more than five inches

Rocky, a nine-year-old Boxer in the United States, has claimed the Guinness World Record for the longest tongue on a living dog.

It comes just three weeks after a Labrador named Zoey broke the record with a tongue measuring five inches.

Beating her by almost half an inch, Rocky's massive tongue measured a massive 5.46-inches to clinch the title.

The world record for the longest tongue on a dog ever is 17 inches and belonged to Brandy, the boxer, who lived with her owner John Scheid in Michigan until September 2002.

Rocky's owners Brad and Crystal Williams, from Illinois, said it was always clear that their dog had an unusually long tongue, but it wasn't until they watched a documentary on the title's previous holder, Mochi, that they knew how unusually large his tongue was.

After hearing that Mochi had passed away, she began the process of applying to the Guinness World Records.

Speaking to 25NewsNow, Mrs Williams said: “That’s when they said the new record was between three and four inches, and I said oh my gosh, I think we have a shot, I have to look into this.

"I double-checked and triple-checked because I wanted to make sure they didn’t say no because when is the next time he’s going to have a chance.

"I talked to the vet, and he left me a message saying, I guess we’re measuring a tongue, and it was on. That’s when it got exciting. We got witnesses, videographers, and photographers."

After a lengthy application process, the organisation sent their own veterinarian to take measurements of the pooches tongue.

They had to place Rocky under anesthesia so they could gently draw out his tongue. They then measured from the tip of the dog’s nose to the end of their tongue.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.