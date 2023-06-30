This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.This week, Chris and Lizzie pour into the newest annual report of royal finances to weigh up how the monarchy money was spent in a defining year for the family.They also chew into the chopping and changing among the royal residences, update on a health scare within the family and get reaction to William's new pledge to eradicate homelessness.

