A technical glitch on the BBC Weather has led to the UK being forecasted seven degree temperatures and rain across the country.

The broadcaster has apologised for “technical issues” which are impacting the weather app and website.

While the BBC is predicting temperatures below 10C across the UK for next week, the Met Office is forecasting figures in the teens and twenties.

The unusually chilly weather for the summer period were also shown on the BBC News at Ten on Thursday night.

When looking ahead to next week, weatherman Darren Bett said: "The weather pattern for next week is not what we'd expect for this time of year."

As he pointed to a graphic showing rain and eight degree temperatures he added: "Maybe not eight degrees but it definitely will be cooler."

The BBC Weather account tweeted on Thursday night: “Our apologies for the incorrect temperatures appearing on the website and app.

“We are working with our data suppliers to fix this fault."

It added on Friday morning: “Good morning, unfortunately we’ve still got technical issues with data on our app and (website)…it’s not actually going to be 7 or 8C.”

On BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, weather presenter Simon King also addressed the glitch, saying: “Temperatures over the next few days about 16 to 23C by day and about nine to 12C overnight, about the average really for the time of year.

“Not the seven or 8C you are currently seeing on our website or app – so apologies. There is still a technical glitch in that respect.”

A problem at third party supplier MeteoGroup is said to be behind the inaccurate forecasts.

The Met Office is currently predicting high temperatures around 19C in London for Friday with the rest of the week expected to see between 13 to 24C.

A slightly colder picture is being forecasted in Edinburgh with the week expected to have highs of 17C and lows of 10C.

Cardiff is predicted to have temperatures between 13 to 19C for the next week, while Belfast will be similar with lows of 10C and highs around 18C, according to the Met Office.

