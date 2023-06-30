Play Brightcove video

Shops, public buildings and parked cars have been torched and smashed, ITV News' Europe Editor James Mates reports from Paris

Travel warnings have been issued to British tourists hoping to travel to France after widespread protests across the nation continue.

All bus and tram services in the country were ordered to stop from 9pm Friday, amid ongoing riots after a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy.

France's Interior Ministry said that by early on Saturday, there were 994 arrests made overnight across the country.

At least nine arrests were made in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre, and authorities said those who were arrested had petrol jerry cans and Molotov cocktails.

Protesters have been clashing with police across the country. Credit: AP

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin ordered a nationwide night-time shutdown of all public buses and trams in response to the riots and added 5,000 police to the streets, increasing the number to 45,000 overall.

President Emmanuel Macron has appealed to parents to keep children off the streets and blamed social media for fueling violence.

Elsewhere, the British government has warned travellers there may be disruptions to road travel and local transport provision may be reduced.

It also said some local governments in France may impose curfews.

"You should monitor the media, avoid areas where riots are taking place, check the latest advice with operators when travelling and follow the advice of the authorities," the government website advises.

A spokesperson for Eurostar told ITV News earlier on Friday evening: "Our services to France are currently running as scheduled and normal ticket conditions apply.

Charred cars and bus are pictured in Lyon, central France. Credit: AP

"We will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates on Eurostar.com and Twitter if this changes."

The teenager, identified by lawyers as Nael M, was killed by a gunshot and died at the scene on Tuesday in a Parisian suburb.

A police officer was detained on suspicion of manslaughter, according to the local prosecutor’s office.

The boy's funeral is being held by friends and family on Saturday in Nael's hometown.

Riots have taken place since June 27 and originally started in Nanterre, but the fiery clashes quickly spread as far afield as Brussels, Marseille, and Lyon.

Shops, public buildings and parked cars have been torched and smashed.

Emmanuel Macron speaks at a government emergency meeting. Credit: AP

Mr Darmanin has also ordered a ban on the sale and carrying of powerful fireworks, which rioters have launched at police officers and buildings, as well as the sale of canisters of gasoline, acids, and other chemicals and flammable liquids, the ministry said.

Violence was also erupting in some of France’s territories overseas on Friday.

In French Guiana, a 54-year-old was killed by a stray bullet Thursday night when rioters fired at police in the capital, Cayenne, authorities said.

On the small Indian Ocean island of Reunion, protesters set garbage bins ablaze, threw projectiles at police, and damaged cars and buildings, officials said.

French footballing star Kylian Mbappe has urged the violence to stop.

"Violence solves nothing, even less when it inevitably and tirelessly turns against those who express it, their families, loved ones and neighbours," the 24-year-old said in a statement on Twitter.

"There are other peaceful and constructive ways to express yourself."

Mr Macron held off on declaring a state of emergency, an option that was used in similar circumstances in 2005.

The leader said the platforms were playing a “considerable role” in the violence.

Singling out Snapchat and TikTok, he said they were being used to organize unrest and serving as conduits for copycat violence.

Mr Macron said his government would work with technology companies to establish procedures for “the removal of the most sensitive content,” adding that he expected “a spirit of responsibility” from them.

Snapchat spokesperson Rachel Racusen said the company has increased its moderation since Tuesday to detect and act on content related to the rioting.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...