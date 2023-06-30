Deep sea robot's crew describe emotional moment they found Titan sub wreck

The team behind the deep sea robot which eventually helped locate wreckage from the Titan submersible had been hoping they were on a rescue mission, a company executive has said.

British adventurer Hamish Harding and father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood were killed on board the deep-sea vessel, alongside OceanGate Expeditions’ chief executive Stockton Rush and French national Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

After the sub lost contact, search teams scoured for days in a race against time, fearing Titan's crew were trapped in the depths of the mid-Atlantic and running out of oxygen.

But days after the sub went missing, authorities confirmed the sub's wreck had been found, and all five people aboard had died in a 'catastrophic implosion.'

Speaking on Friday, Edward Cassano, chief executive of Pelagic Research Services, said his crew were “laser-focused on rescue” when they became part of the massive search operation earlier this month after tje tourist submarine went missing during a dive to the Titanic's wreck.

“I have to apologise,” Mr Cassano said, and his voice cracked as he described the moment the debris was found. He told the press his crew were still experiencing “a lot of emotion.”

Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic Credit: Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP

Mr Cassano told reporters at a press conference in New York: “We were focused on the job at hand – that’s what we do and that is what all of these people do. We were laser-focused on rescue.”

Officials announced OceanGate Expeditions’ submersible suffered a “catastrophic implosion” after a piece of the vessel was discovered near the bow of the Titanic. The wreckage was then recovered from the ocean floor.

“It’s a very complex operation and fraught with danger,” Mr Cassano said of the process to locate, then retrieve the debris. "Sadly, our rescue turned into a recovery.”

Edward Cassano speaks during the news conference on the discovery of the Titan sub wreck. Credit: Carolyn Thompson/AP

The Odysseus 6K, a remote-operated vehicle from Pelagic Research Services, made the discovery and helped in the recovery effort.

The underwater robot helped in the initial search for the Titan and continued to map and document the area as it searched for debris.

Mr Cassano said his team had been among a fleet of ships when they arrived at site, and they soon became “the primary identified asset to affect rescue”.

Billionaire Hamish Harding was one of five people on board Titan. Credit: Dirty Dozen Productions/PA

He said: “Our plan of rescue was to, immediately upon finding Titan, latch on to her as quickly as possible and begin recovery.

“There were protocols in the event of viability and non-viability. It was wild... When we did discover the wreck of the Titan, different sets of protocols went through.”

Pieces from the sub were unloaded in St John’s, Canada, on Wednesday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has said it is looking into the five deaths.

Safety investigators from the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada made inquiries on Titan’s main support ship, the Polar Prince, after it docked in St John’s harbour.

The Titan submersible lost contact with tour operator OceanGate Expeditions an hour and 45 minutes into the two-hour descent to the wreckage, with the vessel reported missing eight hours after communication was lost.

