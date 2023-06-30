Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Deputy Political Editor Anushka Asthana has the details of Rishi Sunak's plan - and how it's been received

It was striking to see the number of supportive quotes for the NHS long term plan when it was published this morning.

Over 40 groups including some unusual suspects, like the biggest health union, Unison. There is unquestionably a lot of goodwill - people really want this to work.

And some are clear that the prime minister deserves credit for placing his weight behind such a long-term proposal, taking us 15 years into the future.

After all, the point on which you can be most critical here is that it isn't going to fix the short-term problems facing Rishi Sunak.

Training medics takes time, but the NHS has record waiting lists and huge vacancies right now.

ITV News Deputy Political Editor Anushka Asthana puts to the PM that the plan mentions ‘lots of money for training, but not a lot of money for pay’

This plan says nothing on pay - and when I asked the PM about below-inflation pay rises hitting morale that he was clear that he wasn't shifting because of his desire to cut inflation.

So, it will do little to appease junior doctors or consultants planning to walk out next month. Now radiologists have also voted to strike.

And even if the measures to retain workers work well and fast, (and there are plenty of critics who aren't convinced they will) they won't fill the existing gaps.

All of which means that while Mr Sunak had undoubtedly done the right thing with a longer term plan, he's still left with a big headache.

Because in political terms he could do with a quick fix. The next general election is likely to be next year (and can't be after January 2025) and cutting waiting lists is an absolute central pledge.

At every by-election I've covered the NHS has been front and centre - and people really feel it when they can't get GP appointments.

To add to the political headache, the next junior doctor's strike (a whopping five days) ends two days before next month's by-elections with consultants walking out on the day itself - the 20th.

It's a tough ask for Mr Sunak. And as for this plan, he also has the scepticism of previous Tory NHS reforms coming to very little.

With this one the proof is in the pudding - and we may not get that for some time.

