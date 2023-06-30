Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin, who starred in Little Miss Sunshine, has died aged 89.

His sons Adam, Matthew, and Anthony confirmed their father's death through the actor's publicist, describing him as a "force of nature."

In a statement released on Friday, they said: “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man."

Other notable appearances during Arkin's long career include: Ben Affleck's 2012 film Argo, Tim Burton's Edward Scissorhands - in which he played Winona Ryder's character's father Bill Boggs, the critically acclaimed 1992 David Mamet film Glengarry Glen Ross, and 2008 romantic comedy Marley & Me, alongside Jennifer Aniston and Owen Wilson.

In more recent years he starred opposite Michael Douglas in the Netflix comedy series The Kominsky Method, a role that earned him two Emmy nominations.

Alan Arkin (left) and Michael Douglas starred in the Netflix comedy series The Kominsky Method. Credit: AP

Douglas paid tribute to his co-star with a post on Instagram that read: “Today we lost a wonderful actor whose intelligence, sense of comedy and consummate professionalism over the past 70 years has left an indelible mark on our industry.

“My experience of working with Alan were some of my most memorable. He will be deeply missed. Sincere condolences to his wife, Suzanne, and his family.”

Actor John Cusack also paid tribute to Arkin on Twitter, describing him as "a true deserving honest to god legendary talent.”

Crusack starred alongside alongside Arkin in romantic comedy films Grosse Pointe Blank in 1997 and America’s Sweethearts in 2001.

The High Fidelity star also wrote: “So sad about Alan – my thoughts are with his son Adam and all his loved ones – your father spread light everywhere he went – every experience I had with him – I feel like he challenged me to be a better person just by sharing his insights into humans his wicked sense of humour, his intelligence and by his presence alone – what a guy.”

Alan Arkin and comedian Carol Burnett appear during the filming of a special Carol Burnett Show, in Los Angeles 1979. Credit: AP

Arkin began his entertainment career as an organiser and singer with The Tarriers, a group that briefly rode the folk musical revival wave of the late 1950s, and he later turned to stage acting.

His career in film acting began with an immediate success appearing as a Russian submarine officer in Cold War spoof The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming.

He later starred in Wait Until Dark as a vicious drug dealer who holds a blind woman, played by Audrey Hepburn, captive in her own apartment, believing a drug shipment is hidden there.

Arkin recalled in a 1998 interview how difficult it was to terrorise Hepburn's character.

"Just awful. She was an exquisite lady, so being mean to her was hard," he said.

Decades later his success continued when he won best supporting actor for the 2006 hit film Little Miss Sunshine.

Later, Arkin also played the role of supervillain Henry "Wild" Knuckles in the animated hit film Minions: The Rise of Gru, which is part of the Despicable Me franchise.

Born in New York City's borough of Brooklyn, Arkin, his parents and two brothers moved to Los Angeles when he was 11.

His parents found jobs as teachers, but were fired during the post-World War II Red Scare because they were Communists.

Alan Arkin ( far right), Helen Mirren, Jennifer Hudson and Forest Whitaker during the 79th Academy Awards (Oscars) in Los Angeles. Credit: PA

"We were dirt poor so I couldn't afford to go to the movies often," he told the Associated Press in 1998.

"But I went whenever I could and focused in on movies, as they were more important than anything in my life."

Arkin studied acting at Los Angeles City College, California State University, and Bennington College in Vermont, where he earned a scholarship to the formerly all-girls school.

(L-R) Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell, Abigail Breslin, and Alan Arkin hold their awards for their work in Little Miss Sunshine in 2007. Credit: AP

It was there he married a fellow student, Jeremy Yaffe, and they had two sons together, Adam and Matthew.

After he and Yaffe divorced in 1961, Arkin married actress-writer Barbara Dana, and they had his son, Anthony.

All three of Arkin's sons became actors, with Adam going on to star in the TV series Chicago Hope.

"It was certainly nothing that I pushed them into," Arkin said in 1998. “It made absolutely no difference to me what they did, as long as it allowed them to grow”

Arkin also directed the film version of Jules Feiffer's 1971 dark comedy Little Murders and Neil Simon's 1972 play about bickering old vaudeville partners, The Sunshine Boys. He also wrote several books for children.

Alan Arkin (centre) with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 2019. Credit: AP

Actor Paul Reiser, who also stars in The Kominsky Method, wrote on Twitter that a “world without” Arkin is “not so great”.

He also said in the post: “Getting to know him – and getting a laugh out of him – is a highlight of my life. RIP dear friend.”

Better Call Saul star Michael McKean, who acted alongside Arkin in And Starring Pancho Villa As Himself, wrote on Twitter: “Charming, hilarious, and armed with a flawless bullshit detector, he was pure pleasure to be with. Rest in peace, Alan. Nobody better, ever.”

Arkin is survived by his third wife Suzanne Newlander, sons Matthew, Anthony, and Adam, grandchildren Molly, Emmet, Atticus and Abigail, and great-grandson Elliott.

