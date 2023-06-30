Barricades and lit fires filled the streets of some French cities once again last night as tensions mounted over the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old.

Protesters clashed with police for a third night, leaving around 200 officers injured and 667 people under arrest.

No information was available about injuries among the rest of the population.

France's Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted Friday morning: "Our police, gendarmes and firefighters courageously faced rare violence."

Striking footage shows a crane on fire amid the protests (credit: @relainfos)

The teenager identified by his first name, Nahel, was shot and killed by police in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Wednesday.

The officer accused of killing him faces a preliminary charge of voluntary homicide. His lawyer, speaking to French TV channel BFMTV on Thursday, said the officer was sorry and "devastated."

"He doesn’t get up in the morning to kill people," the lawyer said of the officer, whose name has not been released as per French practice in criminal cases.

"He really didn’t want to kill."

France has deployed 40,000 police officers over fears of continued rioting after a teenage boy was shot dead, James Mates reports

Armoured police vehicles rammed through the charred remains of cars that had been flipped and set ablaze in the northwestern Paris suburb of Nanterre overnight.

On the other side of Paris, protesters lit a fire at the city hall of the suburb of Clichy-sous-Bois. The French capital also saw garbage bins set ablaze and some store windows smashed.

In the port city of Marseille, police sought to disperse violent groups in the city center, regional authorities said.

Schools, town halls and police stations were targeted by people setting fires, and police used tear gas, water cannons and dispersion grenades against rioters, the spokesperson said.

"The professionals of disorder must go home," Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said.

The mother of killed 17-year-old Nahel clenches her fist as she arrives for a march through Nanterre. Credit: AP

While he said there’s no need yet to declare a state of emergency — a measure taken to quell weeks of rioting that followed the accidental death of two boys fleeing police in 2005 — he added: “The state’s response will be extremely firm.”

The police officer accused of pulling the trigger has been handed a preliminary charge of voluntary homicide after prosecutor Pascal Prache said his initial investigation led him to conclude “the conditions for the legal use of the weapon were not met.” Preliminary charges mean investigating magistrates strongly suspect wrongdoing but need to investigate more before sending a case to trial.

Footage posted on social media shows police shooting at a car as it begins to speed off - the car is then filmed after it has crashed

The shooting captured on video has shocked France and stirred up long-simmering tensions between police and young people,

The teenager’s family and their lawyers haven’t said the police shooting was race-related and they didn’t release his surname or details about him.

Still, anti-racism activists renewed their complaints about police behavior.

Armoured trucks and riot police roll through the streets of Paris

“We have to go beyond saying that things need to calm down,” said Dominique Sopo, head of the campaign group SOS Racisme. “The issue here is how do we make it so that we have a police force that when they see Blacks and Arabs, don’t tend to shout at them, use racist terms against them and in some cases, shoot them in the head.”

In Nanterre, a peaceful march Thursday afternoon in honour of Nahel was followed by escalating confrontations, with smoke billowing from cars and garbage bins set ablaze.

Tensions rose in places across France throughout the day.

Nahel was shot by police.

In the Pyrenees town of Pau in southwestern France, a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a new police office, national police said. Vehicles were set on fire in Toulouse and a tramway train was torched in a suburb of Lyon, police said.

Paris police said its officers made 40 arrests, some on the margins of the largely peaceful memorial march for the teen and others elsewhere.

The fatal shooting also sparked unrest in Belgium on Thursday.

About a dozen people were arrested during scuffles in Brussels, according to police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere.

Bus and tram services in the Paris area shut down before sunset as a precaution, and many tram lines remained shut for Friday morning rush hour.

A demonstrator runs on the third night of protests. Credit: AP

Prache, the Nanterre prosecutor, said officers tried to stop Nahel because he looked so young and was driving a Mercedes with Polish license plates in a bus lane.

He allegedly ran a red light to avoid being stopped then got stuck in traffic. Both officers involved said they drew their guns to prevent him from fleeing.

The officer who fired a single shot said he feared he and his colleague or someone else could be hit by the car, according to Prache.

The scenes in France’s suburbs echoed 2005, when the deaths of 15-year-old Bouna Traoré and 17-year-old Zyed Benna led to three weeks of riots, exposing anger and resentment in neglected, crime-ridden suburban housing projects. The two boys were electrocuted after hiding from police in a power substation in the Paris suburb of Clichy-sous-Bois.

