Critics say its “dangerous and irresponsible," but organisers claim it is “morally correct” and "is going to be great television.”

That's the debate surrounding The Enhanced Games, a rival to the Olympics with one significant difference.

Instead of strict drug testing, athletes will be allowed to dope as they please.

It is the brainchild of London-based businessman Aron D’Souza, who says his sporting event “will obliterate all the world records” by “unlocking human potential.”

The Enhanced Games, due to be held in 2024, has its own website featuring a video which claims to show the “fastest man in the world.”

The website says: “He has broken Usain Bolt’s 100m record. He has unlocked his body’s true athletic potential. But the world isn’t ready for him.

“The Olympics hate him. He has been vilified. He will be vindicated.”

The website invites fans to “come watch him compete at the 2024 Enhanced Games" - though it is unclear where the games will be held.

Organisers have selected five core categories of sports – athletics, aquatics, gymnastics, strength, and combat for competitions.

Medals will be awarded to the best "enhanced" athletes in each event.

A monetary prize will go to athletes who set new world records, "thereby pushing the perceived limit of what we believe is possible," the website says.

Multiple athletes and scientists have backed the Enhanced Games including Canadian Olympic, bobsledder Christina Smith and Olympic gold medal winning swimmer Roland Schoeman.

But not everybody's onboard. The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has condemned the planned event, calling the idea “dangerous and irresponsible."

“We know next to nothing about this organisation but sport needs to be clean and it needs to be safe for all athletes,” AOC chief executive Matt Carroll said on Monday.

He added: “The Australian Olympic Committee believes the concept of a drug enhanced games is both dangerous and irresponsible.

“The Olympic movement is devoted to clean sport and athletic excellence, celebrating the best in humanity, excellence, friendship and respect.”

Others are simply ignoring it. Britain's Olympic association told ITV News it would not be commenting on the Enhanced Games.

The International Olympics Committee has a zero-tolerance policy to doping and says it will hold accountable anyone responsible for using or providing doping products.Mr D’Souza defends his concept and says it is “morally correct.”

The games will comprise of five categories — track and field, swimming, weightlifting, gymnastics and combat sports. The details of when and where the games will take place, however, remain unclear.

“We want natural and we welcome enhanced athletes,” D’Souza told the Australian Associated Press.

He added: “I hope that the bold, natural athlete shows up to the games and says, ‘Hey guys I’m natural, I’m still WADA compliant and I’m going to beat all you guys’ - that is going to be great television.”

