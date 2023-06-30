Lord Zac Goldsmith has announced his resignation as a minister, the day after he was criticised by MPs for his comments about the Partygate investigation into Boris Johnson.

The Foreign Office minister was named and shamed in a report by the Privileges Committee which singled out MPs they said were part of a co-ordinated attempt to undermine the panel’s work.

Lord Goldsmith reposted a tweet that called the Partygate inquiry a witch hunt and a kangaroo court.

In a scathing letter to the Prime Minister on Friday, the Tory peer accused Rishi Sunak of being "simply uninterested" in climate issues, and cited this as his reason for resigning.

In the letter, Lord Goldsmith said the government's "apathy" towards climate change had made his position "untenable".

He said he was "horrified" that key animal welfare commitments have also been abandoned, such as the Kept Animals Bill.

In his letter to the PM, Lord Goldsmith wrote: "Prime Minister, having been able to get so much done previously, I have struggled even to hold the line in recent months.

"The problem is not that the government is hostile to the environment, it is that you, our Prime Minister, are simply uninterested. That signal, or lack of it, has trickled down through Whitehall and caused a kind of paralysis."

The PM refused to answer questions about Lord Goldsmith’s resignation when asked about the departure as he left a hospital visit in Cambridge on Friday morning.

Lord Goldsmith's letter made no mention of a report released on Thursday by parliament's Privileges Committee which named and shamed eight Conservative politicians, Lord Goldsmith included.

The committee cited comments by senior MPs, including Nadine Dorries, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg and Dame Priti Patel, claiming they were part of a co-ordinated attempt to undermine the panel’s work.

The committee said MPs should consider whether the remarks could be deemed a contempt of Parliament and what further action to take.

Those named in the report could now face suspension from Parliament, with Ministers expected to debate the findings of the report on July 10.

The committee ultimately triggered Mr Johnson’s resignation from Parliament in protest at its recommendation that he should face a lengthy suspension for misleading the Commons with his denials of lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street.

Boris Johnson and Zac Goldsmith in 2016. Credit: PA

Responding to the resignation, the Liberal Democrats said the PM should have "had the guts" to sack Lord Goldsmith following his "brutal" censure in the Privileges Committee report.

Sarah Olney, the party’s Treasury spokeswoman, said: "This Conservative chaos is never ending. Every day brings more more resignations and scandal in this depressing Westminster soap opera.

"Rishi Sunak should have had the guts to sack Zac Goldsmith yesterday when he was brutally criticised by the partygate watchdog. Sunak is clearly too weak to control his own party. Zac Goldsmith’s resignation has at least confirmed what we have known all along, that Rishi Sunak’s Government doesn’t give a damn about the environment and animal rights.

|They have scrapped plans to stop puppy smuggling, watered down climate change action and let water companies pump sewage in our rivers. What a sorry state of affairs this is."

