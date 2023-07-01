Play Brightcove video

President Emmanuel Macron has scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth night of rioting and looting across France

A funeral service for a 17-year-old boy fatally shot in France has held, after more than 2,400 people were arrested in riots sparked by his death.

The ceremony for Nahel M began on Saturday, with family and friends viewing the open coffin.

Later, at the entrance to a cemetery in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre, dozens of mourners stood along the road, waiting for the teen’s body to arrive.

The teenager was killed by a gunshot and died at the scene during a traffic stop in Nanterre on Tuesday, and a police officer has been detained on suspicion of manslaughter, according to the local prosecutor’s office.

The incident has prompted widespread outrage across the entire country - shops, public buildings, parked cars have been torched and smashed, and fiery clashes have now occurred in Brussels, Marseille, and Lyon.

Around 2,400 people have been arrested since the riots began on June 27.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin ordered a nationwide night-time shutdown of all public buses and trams in response to the riots and added 5,000 police to the streets, increasing the number to 45,000 overall.

He tweeted that 200 riot police would be mobilised in the port city of Marseille, where TV showed footage of tear gas and officers in the streets as night fell.

Police said 29 people were arrested there, and at least 37 were arrested in Paris near the Champs-Elysées, where police vans were seen parked outside luxury stores in one of the capital’s most high-profile areas.

About 2,500 fires were set and stores were ransacked, according to authorities. The justice minister said 30% of those detained were minors, some as young as 13. “It's not up to the state to raise children,” said the minister, Eric Dupond-Moretti, lashing out at parents of underage rioters.

President Emmanuel Macron has postponed a state visit to Germany because of the unrest, and blamed social media for fueling violence.

Protesters have clashed with police across the country. Credit: AP

Elsewhere, the British government has warned travellers there may be disruptions to road travel and local transport provision may be reduced.

It also said some local governments in France may impose curfews.

"You should monitor the media, avoid areas where riots are taking place, check the latest advice with operators when travelling and follow the advice of the authorities," the government website advises.

Family and friends gathered in Nanterre on Saturday for the funeral of the 17-year-old whose killing by French police unleashed unrest

A spokesperson for Eurostar told ITV News earlier on Friday evening: "Our services to France are currently running as scheduled and normal ticket conditions apply.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates on Eurostar.com and Twitter if this changes."

Protesters set garbage bins ablaze, threw projectiles at police, and damaged cars and buildings. Credit: AP

Mr Darmanin has also ordered a ban on the sale and carrying of powerful fireworks, which rioters have launched at police officers and buildings, as well as the sale of canisters of gasoline, acids, and other chemicals and flammable liquids, the ministry said.

Despite the escalating crisis, Macron held off on declaring a state of emergency, an option used in 2005.

France's justice minister, Dupond-Moretti, warned that young people who share calls for violence on Snapchat or other apps could face legal prosecution. Macron has blamed social media for fueling violence.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire promised government support for shop owners.

“There is no nation without order, without common rules,” he said.

Violence was also erupting in some of France’s territories overseas on Friday.

In French Guiana, a 54-year-old was killed by a stray bullet Thursday night when rioters fired at police in the capital, Cayenne, authorities said.

On the small Indian Ocean island of Reunion, protesters set garbage bins ablaze, threw projectiles at police, and damaged cars and buildings, officials said.

French football star Kylian Mbappe has urged the violence to stop.

"Violence solves nothing, even less when it inevitably and tirelessly turns against those who express it, their families, loved ones and neighbours," the 24-year-old said in a statement on Twitter.

