William and George – Father and son enjoy a day out at the cricket

The Prince of Wales and Prince George have enjoyed a father and son day out at the cricket.

George, aged nine, was seen tucking into a slice of pizza while his father talked with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The royal pair were spotted watching the second Ashes test match from a box at Lord’s cricket ground in London.

Commentators on social media noted how alike the father and son appeared as they both wore blue blazers and light-coloured shirts while watching England take on Australia.

The Prince of Wales and Prince George watch from the box during day four of the second Ashes test match at Lord's, London. Credit: PA

Both opted for a relaxed style, with their top buttons undone. They were seen enjoying the game together and discussing the match, with William, 41, pointing out a number of plays to his eldest son.

The pair were engrossed in the action on the field, and at some points shared very similar facial expressions.

And when William got up from his seat to have a discussion with the Prime Minister, George was spotted eating a large slice of pizza.

The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis did not attend the match.

