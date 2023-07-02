The MCC has issued an apology and suspended three members after television cameras picked up an exchange between its members and the Australian team.

Pat Cummins’ side were walking through the Long Room at Lord’s at lunch when footage showed an apparent exchange of words between spectators in the room and the Australian players.

It comes after a dramatic morning session saw Jonny Bairstow controversially dismissed by Alex Carey.

Alex Carey controversially stumped out Jonny Bairstow as the ball was still deemed to be in play while the batsman walked out of his crease. Credit: PA

The Australian wicketkeeper stumped Bairstow, who left his crease after seemingly believing the ball was dead at the end of the over.

England captain Ben Stokes then smashed his way to a century leaving the hosts needing 128 runs on 243 for six at lunch.

A spokesperson for the MCC read: “The Long Room is unique in world cricket and the great privilege of players passing through the pavilion is very special.

“After this morning’s play, emotions were running high, and words were unfortunately exchanged with some of the Australian team, by a small number of members.

“We have unreservedly apologised to the Australian team and will deal with any member who has not maintained the standard we expect through our disciplinary processes.

“It was not necessary to eject anyone from the ground and I am pleased to say that there was no repeat of this as the players resumed the field for this afternoon’s session.”

It said in a statement: “Further to the earlier statement, MCC can confirm it has suspended three members identified from earlier today. They will not be permitted back to Lord’s whilst the investigation takes place and were informed of this by MCC chief executive, Guy Lavender, this evening.

“We maintain that the behaviour of a small number of members was completely unacceptable and, whilst there was no suggestion by Pat Cummins in the post-match press conference that there was any physical altercation, it remains wholly unacceptable to behave in such a way, which goes against the values of the club.

“MCC condemns the behaviour witnessed and once again we re-iterate our apology to Cricket Australia. We are thoroughly disappointed to be talking about poor behaviour when the Long Room, as stated by Pat Cummins himself, is otherwise renowned for being ‘really welcoming’. It has been a thrilling day to finish off a wonderful five days of Test cricket.”

A spokesperson for Australia said: “Australian management has requested the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) investigate several incidents involving spectators in the members’ area during lunch on day five of the Lord’s Test.

“It is alleged players and staff from the Australian team were verbally abused, with some being physically contacted, as they made their way to lunch through the members’ area.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.