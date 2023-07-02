Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of Wimbledon the night before the tournament is due to start because of a wrist injury.

The 28-year-old had declared himself fit for the competition earlier in the day, before stating that he was "almost dreading" his return to tennis and that there were "some question marks" over his participation.

However, the latest scans on his wrist have revealed that he had a torn ligament, leading Kyrgios to withdraw from the men's singles competition.

In a statement posted on his social media accounts, he wrote: "Hey everyone, I’m really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year.

“I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again.

“During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during the week of Mallorca. As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist.

“I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn’t have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon.

“I’ll be back, and as always, I appreciate the support from all my fans.”

Kyrgios had been scheduled to begin his campaign against Belgian former quarter-finalist David Goffin on Court One on Monday.The announcement comes after the tennis star pulled out of the Australian Open on the eve of the tournament, announcing he needed surgery on his knee.

He has played only one match since, last month in Stuttgart.

Nick Kyrgios plays a shot through his legs during his Wimbledon final defeat to Novak Djokovic. Credit: PA

Kyrgios enjoyed by far the best season of his career last year, reaching the Wimbledon final and achieving the sort of consistent results that for a long time appeared beyond him.

It was clear in his defeat by China’s Wu Yibing in Stuttgart that Kyrgios’ knee was far from fully recovered and he pulled out of subsequent tournaments in Halle and Majorca.

The torn ligament represents another setback for the 28-year-old and sees another big name drop out of the tournament, following the withdrawal of two-time champion Rafael Nadal.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.