Two dead and 28 injured in Baltimore shooting, US police say

Two people have been killed and 28 wounded after a shooting erupted at a block party in the US city of Baltimore on Sunday.

The shooting took place just after 12:30 am local time in the southern part of the city, which has left three of the 28 wounded in a serious condition.

The shooting comes amid gatherings around the country leading up to the July Fourth holiday.

Elsewhere, a shooting in Kansas left seven people with gunshot wounds and two more victims hospitalised after being trampled as people rushed out of a nightclub early Sunday morning, police there said.

All of the Baltimore victims were adults. Nine victims were transported by ambulance and 20 victims walked into area hospitals with injuries from the shooting.

An 18-year-old woman was found dead at the scene and a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after, police said.

Debris was scattered all over the scene as people fled the shooting. Credit: AP

"I want those who are responsible to hear me, and hear me very clearly," Mayor Brandon Scott said at the scene.

"We will not stop until we find you, and we will find you. Until then, I hope that every single breath you take, that you think about the lives that you took, think about the lives that you impacted here tonight."

No arrests were made immediately after the shooting. Mr Scott asked anyone with information to come forward to assist investigators locate the "cowards" who were responsible for the shooting.

Police remained on the scene for hours after the shooting, with an extensive evidence-gathering operation underway at the densely packed set of two-story housing blocks.

Baltimore, which is situated close to the capital Washington DC, has long had a problem with gun crime but police had recently promoted their success in reducing violence in the city.

Police have reported nearly 130 homicides and close to 300 shootings so far this year, though that’s down from the same time last year.

