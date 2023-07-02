US President Joe Biden to meet King and PM during July UK visit

Joe Biden will meet the King and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when he visits the UK before heading to Lithuania and Finland in an overseas trip from July 9-13, the White House said.

A visit to the UK had long been expected and comes after Mr Sunak visited Washington last month for talks with the US president.

“President Biden is scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom, Lithuania, and Finland from July 9-13.

“President Biden will first travel to London, United Kingdom for engagements with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to further strengthen the close relationship between our nations,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Mr Biden made a brief trip to Northern Ireland earlier this year to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, meeting the Prime Minister for brief talks in Belfast.

Listen to ITV News podcast the Royal Rota