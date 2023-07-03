Strawberries will still be on sale, Novak Djokovic is the favourite to win the men's and predictions of rain you may think Wimbledon will be the same as every year, but in many ways, 2023 has seen some of the biggest changes to the tournament in years.

Wimbledon kicked off on Monday and is set to carry on for two weeks until Sunday, July 16.

Fans were queuing overnight to ensure they got first access to the tournament with Mr Djokovic scheduled to play in the centre court at 1.30pm.

But this year's tournament has seen many tennis stars over the past two decades step away, and new favourites emerge.

On top of this the tournament has changed up some of its rules to be inclusive to women and artificial intelligence is being used for commentary for the first time.

Despite all the new faces and changes, some things remained the same - on the first day of the tournament fans were told to pack umbrellas as showers were predicted across London.

Here's some of the biggest changes at this year's tournament:

AI commentators to be used for the first time

The explosion of artificial intelligence chatbots over the past year has not gone unnoticed by the sporting world.

The All England Club will use an IBM-powered AI to provide audio and text commentary through the Wimbledon app for the first time.

The AI will take various bits of data about the game, such as ball tracking and the types of shots players take, will be fed into IBM's platform.

Who to watch at this year's Wimbledon

It will then be processed by their AI models before being fed into a chatbot-style system that presents the information to fans using the app.

The IBM AI coverage be separate from the normal BBC coverage, which is still being managed by humans.

Clare Balding takes over BBC coverage

Clare Balding will this year succeed Sue Barker to become the BBC’s face of Wimbledon after the latter called time on 30 years of presenting national coverage from the All England Club last summer.

Ms Balding said she was "honoured" to take up the role and said Ms Barker had been completely supportive of her new role.

Former England cricketer Isa Guha will share presenting duties and has promised no radical change from how the BBC has covered Wimbledon for decades but said the pair wanted to put their own stamp on it.

Clare Balding said she was honoured to be taking up the role. Credit: PA

"No one can ever be Sue Barker," said Guha. "She was who she was because she was true to herself as an individual, and that’s what made her so special. I just do the best I can to bring the best out of my guests."

Women allowed to wear dark undershorts for first time

Last year Wimbledon announced it would relax the tournament's strict all-white dress code to allow female players to wear dark undershorts beneath their skirts.

The move came after protests from some players about the anxiety menstruating women can face when competing in traditional whites.Sally Bolton, chief executive of the All England Club, said at the time of the announcement last November: "It is our hope that this rule adjustment will help players focus purely on their performance by relieving a potential source of anxiety."Russians and Belarussians return to the tournament

Players from Russia and Belarus were banned from competing at the All England Club in 2022 following the invasion of Ukraine.This year they are permitted to take part in this year’s Championship, which begins on Monday but must follow a series of guidelines outlined by the government.Men’s world number three Daniil Medvedev and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, ranked second by the WTA, are among those set to return.Participation was dependent on players signing a personal declaration of neutrality, meaning they cannot express support for the invasion of Ukraine, or for the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin or his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

Players may also not be in receipt of state sponsorship, while they cannot be seen with any item containing a symbol which might indicate support for the war, or the Russian and Belarusian regimes.

First tournament without Roger Federer and Serena Williams since 1997

For the first time in 26 years, two giants who have dominated the sport for all of the 21st century, Roger Federer and Serena Williams, will be absent from the tournament.

Mr Federer has won Wimbledon a record eight times, with his first victory in 2003 when he was just 21.

Serena Williams played her final Wimbledon last year. Credit: PA

He was part of the Big Three alongside Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, who are often called the three best male tennis players of all time.

He played his last Wimbledon in 2021 and announced his retirement from professional tennis in September 2022 not long after his 41st birthday.Ms Wlilliams played her final Wimbledon in 2022 after winning the tournament seven times, most recently in 2016.

Widely regarded as the greatest female tennis player of all time she retired from professional tennis in 2022.

Ms Balding said the retiring of the old guard made this tournament especially exciting.

She said: "What I’m really looking forward to this year, and over the next five or six years, is seeing who will become the major stars of the next decade.

"We have reached the end of Roger Federer’s reign here, and we are reaching the end of Novak Djokovic, who is still reigning supreme, but what next?

"What happens with Stefanos Tsitsipas or Felix Auger Aliassime or Carlos Alcaraz? Could Ons Jabeur win this? Can they lift the trophy? Can they win the championship here at Wimbledon?"

Extra security in place to stop Just Stop Oil

In recent months the climate change activist group Just Stop Oil has interrupted several sporting matches as part of their ongoing protest.

The group has also said it would target Wimbledon in the past.

In response, Wimbledon's organisers have said they are on high alert for any potential disruption caused by protesters.

Just Stop Oil has interrupted several sporting events this year. Credit: PA

Michelle Dite, operations director at the All England Club, which runs Wimbledon, told City AM: "Based on what has happened at other sporting events, and on the advice from our key partners, we have reviewed our security plans which have now been uplifted for The Championships accordingly."Andy Murray has said he believes the group will disrupt the tournament.

He said he backed the group's goals but did not support their tactics.

"I think there is probably a good chance of something happening," said Mr Murray ahead of the start of the first round on Monday.He said any protest "could be dangerous" adding "if they would attach themselves to the net or throw something onto the court - they have to be a bit careful going near to tennis players who obviously have got rackets in their hands."