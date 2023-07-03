A 24-year-old firefighter died after "several vehicles" were set on fire on the sixth night of rioting in France.

Unrest across France, sparked by the police shooting of a 17-year-old, appeared to slow overnight after six nights.

However, officials have said young firefighter Dorian Damelincourt lost his life after battling a vehicle fire in an underground car park in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis.

France's army chief, General Thierry Burkhard, said on Twitter on Monday morning: "The armies pay tribute to the total commitment of Master Corporal Dorian Damelincourt, who died in the fire last night. I join in the pain of his brothers in arms. I bow to the pain of his family".

Interior minister Gérald Darmanin also paid tribute, adding that the "Corporal-Chief of the Paris Fire Brigade died despite the very rapid care by his teammates".

France's deputy minister for transport, Clément Beaune, wrote: "I extend my condolences to the relatives and colleagues of the Corporal-Chief of the Paris Fire Brigade who died while fighting a fire in Seine-Saint-Denis.

"My thoughts go out to the public officials mobilised day and night for a return to calm."

The police said that for "some unknown reason" a fire broke out in the car park, located under a four-storey building. 100 residents were evacuated on Monday morning after the fire began to spread to the upper floors. Mr Damelincourt suffered a fatal cardiac arrest while tackling the fire, the force's statement said. A spokesperson for the Paris fire brigade told the BBC that at this stage there is "no formal link" with the riots, while the police said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Later on in the day, the Paris Fire Brigade simply posted a black rectangle on its Facebook page.

A total 297 vehicles were torched across France overnight, along with 34 buildings.

According to the Interior Ministry, there were 157 arrests overnight, down from a peak of 3,880 arrests during the fiery night of June 30, and two law enforcement stations were attacked, among other damage. Around 45,000 officers were deployed nationwide to counter violence fuelled by anger over discrimination against people who trace their roots to former French colonies and live in low-income neighborhoods. Nahel, the teenager killed last Tuesday, was of Algerian descent and was shot in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

On Sunday, the grandmother of the 17-year-old, identified only as Nadia, called for peace on the streets. She said in a interview with French news broadcaster BFM TV, “Don’t break windows, buses... schools. We want to calm things down.”

She said she was angry at the officer who killed her grandson but not at the police in general and expressed faith in the justice system as France faces its worst social upheaval in years.

Graffiti reads 'Justice for Nahel' on a wall in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. Credit: AP

A burning car struck the home of the mayor of the Paris suburb L’Hay-les-Roses over the weekend, an unusually personal attack amid the backdrop of fires and vandalism targeting police stations and town halls. French President Emmanuel Macron has blamed social media for the spread of the unrest and called on parents to take responsibility for their teenagers. Eric Dupond-Moretti, the justice minister, told France Inter radio that parents who abdicated that responsibility “either through disinterest or deliberately” would be prosecuted. Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun said his wife and one of his children were injured and criticised the government for doing too little, too late - and said blaming social media or parents was papering over a bigger problem. “The base ingredients are still there. For several years now, all summer long, explosives go off that keep people from sleeping, that make them crazy,” he told BFM television on Monday. “We are powerless summer after summer.”

In neighbouring Switzerland, police said seven people were detained after smashing shop windows in an “echo” of France's riots.

More than 100 people gathered in downtown Lausanne in French-speaking western Switzerland on Saturday evening, a police statement said, adding that the protesters were responding to several appeals on social media linked Nahel's death.

On Thursday, about a dozen people were detained in the Belgian capital, Brussels, and several fires were brought under control.

