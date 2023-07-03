Robert De Niro ‘deeply distressed’ by the death of his grandson aged 19

Robert De Niro says he is “deeply distressed” following the death of his grandson, aged 19.

The veteran Hollywood actor, 79, said he and his family were “greatly appreciative” of people's well wishes and asked for privacy.

The death of Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was announced on Monday by his mother Drena De Niro, 51, the eldest of the actor’s seven children.

“I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo,” De Niro said, in a statement.

Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro in 2016. Credit: AP

He added: “We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

Further details about the teenager's death were not immediately available.

Announcing the news in an Instagram post, Drena De Niro wrote: “I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama,” she wrote.

“You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you.”

Leandro's father, artist Carlos Mare, posted a collage of pictures of his son throughout his childhood.

He said he was filled with "immeasurable shock and sadness" after his son's death and added, "you can't spell love without Leo".

Leandro also had acting credits to his name, with roles in three projects also featuring his mother: 2005’s The Collection, and 2018’s Cabaret Maxime and A Star Is Born.

