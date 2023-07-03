Play Brightcove video

King Charles begins a week long coronation celebration in Scotland including a ceremony steeped in ancient tradition, ITV News Scotland Correspondent Peter Smith reports

The King has arrived in Scotland for a week-long coronation celebration, featuring the iconic Stone of Destiny, a Red Arrows flypast, and "queen Scotland".

Charles met another reigning monarch as he arrived in Scotland for his first public engagement in the country since his coronation.

The kilt wearing king was welcomed by Scottish crowds as he arrived at Kinneil House in Bo’ness, Falkirk - the historic home of the noble family the dukes of Hamilton.

Among those he greeted was Bo’ness Fair Queen, Lexi Scotland or "queen Scotland", who was wearing her ceremonial robes and a crown.

King Charles meets the Bo’ness Fair Queen, Lexi Scotland, during his visit to Kinneil House Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

During his visit to Kinneil House, the King saw the cylinder of the engine which was put up by the famed Scottish engineer, James Watt.

The house and nearby James Watt Cottage were the setting for the engineer’s secret development work on the prototype steam engine in 1765-73.

Charles also planted a tree to commemorate the centenary of the estate becoming a public park, and met charity representatives and beneficiaries.

The visit is the first of a series of engagements in Scotland, marking the first Holyrood Week since the King's coronation.

There will be a special ceremony of thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral on Wednesday, where Charles will be presented with the Honours of Scotland – the nation’s crown jewels.

Each year, the monarch traditionally stays at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh for a week known as Holyrood Week or Royal Week in Scotland.

The King and Queen will be accompanied by William and Catherine, whose Scottish titles are the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay.

Later on Monday, the King will take part in the Ceremony of the Keys on the palace forecourt where he is presented with the keys to the city.

Charles and Camilla are also expected to visit the Great Tapestry of Scotland, seeing a newly stitched panel dedicated to the couple.

Wednesday will be a key day during the visit with a series of events to mark the coronation.

A rehearsal in Edinburgh for the Service of Thanksgiving. Credit: Euan Cherry/PA

Before the service at St Giles, there will be both a royal and people's procession along the Royal Mile.

Anti-monarchy campaign group Republic will be staging a protest along the route and said it expects a large turnout.

The organisation will also be collaborating with Scottish republican group Our Republic, which will be staging a rally outside the Scottish Parliament.

Graham Smith, Republic’s chief executive officer, said: “Everyone in the UK should have the right to choose our head of state – not be told it will be Charles.

“Charles does not represent the people of Scotland any more than he represents the rest of the UK.”

An early morning procession rehearsal takes place along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh ahead of the service of thanksgiving. Credit: Euan Cherry/PA

The people’s procession will consist of about 100 people representing different aspects of Scottish life.

At the head of the column will be the Shetland pony Corporal Cruachan IV – mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

The Stone of Destiny will be present at the ceremony in St Giles’ Cathedral, where the King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland.

Afterwards, there will be a gun salute at Edinburgh Castle and a flypast by the Red Arrows.

Edinburgh City Council has said those wishing to view the processions should plan ahead.

