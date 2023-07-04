Broadcaster Fiona Phillips diagnosed with Alzheimer's aged 61

TV presenter Fiona Phillips has revealed she has Alzheimer’s disease.

The former ITV journalist was diagnosed with the illness a year ago after suffering months of brain fog and anxiety, she told Mirror Editor-in-Chief Alison Phillips in an exclusive interview.

Fiona Phillips, who is 62-years-old, is now undergoing trials for a revolutionary new drug which scientists hope could slow or even reverse the illness for millions of sufferers in the years to come.The former breakfast GMTV presenter said: "This disease has ravaged my family and now it has come for me.

"And all over the country there are people of all different ages whose lives are being affected by it - it’s heartbreaking. I just hope I can help find a cure which might make things better for others in the future." An Alzheimer's diagnosis is something Phillips had feared for a long time as her mum, dad, grandparents and uncle were "crippled" with the disease, she said.

“It’s something I might have thought I’d get at 80”, she told the Mirror. “But I was still only 61 years old."

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips with co-host Eamonn Holmes during the show. Credit: PA

Phillips became a household name in the 1990s - she started her career in regional news, working across Surrey, Sussex and Kent.

In 1993 she joined ITV's GMTV as an entertainment correspondent and then went on to host the show until 2008.

She was also a Strictly Come Dancing contestant alongside professional partner Brendan Cole in 2005 and guest presented ITV's Lorraine in 2010.

Phillips is taking part in a University College Hospital clinical trial for the drug Miridesap, which could slow the progress of the disease.

However, as half the trial's participants are taking a placebo drug, she may not actually see the benefit of the medicine.

“Even if it isn’t helping me, these tests will be helping other people in the future so I just have to keep going,’ Phillips said.

She hopes sharing her story will break the stigma of people thinking Alzheimer's is, as she describes it, "old people, bending over a stick, talking to themselves".

"I’m still here, getting out and about, meeting friends for coffee, going for dinner with Martin and walking every day," she says.

In response to the diagnosis being made public, fellow broadcaster Lorraine Kelly wrote on Twitter: " As expected our much loved Fiona is dealing with this shattering diagnosis with courage and optimism.

"She’s a good kind soul and I pray the treatment works and results in a massive breakthrough for everyone dealing with this hellish disease. Sending her and her family all my love."

