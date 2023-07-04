Five people have been injured in a suspected car ramming incident in Tel Aviv, Israeli authorities say.

Israeli paramedics told the Associated Press at least four people were wounded when a car drove into pedestrians on a pavement.

Photos from the scene showed debris around a bus stop in the city.

Police spokesman Eli Levi told Kan public radio the incident was a deliberate attack, and a civilian was shot and killed the driver at the scene.

Israeli media identified the attacker as Hasin Halila, 23, a Palestinian man from a village near the West Bank city of Hebron.

The Hamas militant group praised the attack as “heroic and revenge for the military operation in Jenin.”

Israeli police described the Tuesday morning incident as a 'terrorist' attack in which five people included the assailant were wounded, the Haaretz news outlet reported.

Israel police respond to the incident in Tel Aviv. Credit: AP

It comes a day after Israeli forces' deadly air strikes on the occupied West Bank, which killed at least ten Palestinians.

The sustained violence is shaping this year into the deadliest on the West Bank in almost two decades.

Thousands were fleeing the Jenin refugee camp after Israeli forces began raiding the area following the drone strikes.

Children evacuate their homes as Israeli forces raid Jenin. Credit: AP

Israeli military officials said they were hunting for weapons and militants.

On Tuesday, the military said it had seized weapons and demolished tunnels beneath a mosque in the camp.

Israeli media reported that the army had arrested at least 120 suspected Palestinian militants since Monday.

Palestinian health authorities say five teens are among the dead following Monday's strike, CNN reports.

ITV News was told children were among the some 40 people injured in the strike on the West Bank.

Jenin Mayor Nidal Al-Obeidi said around 4,000 Palestinians had fled the Jenin refugee camp, finding accommodation in the homes of relatives and in shelters. Residents said there was no water or electricity in the camp.

According to Haaretz, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Kassem reportedly said in response to the attack in Tel Aviv: "The heroic action in Tel Aviv is the first response to Israel's crimes against our people in the Jenin refugee camp. As the [Palestinian] resistance has already put it – Israel will pay the price for its crimes."

The fresh violence comes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces growing pressure from his ultranationalist political allies for a tough response to recent attacks on Israeli settlers, including a shooting last month that killed four people.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...