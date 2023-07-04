Play Brightcove video

"I am mentally prepared there's a possibility tomorrow night and onwards I will be spending in jail."

Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has told ITV News he believes there's a 90% chance he will be in prison by the end of the week.

The embattled Mr Khan is due in court on Tuesday and faces more than 100 different cases, with charges ranging from murder to terrorism and fraud.

He has said the charges against him are political and accused the Pakistani government of trying to silence him in an election year.

Speaking to ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo on Monday Mr Khan said: "I am mentally prepared there's a possibility tomorrow night and onwards I will be spending in jail."

He said all of the cases were being brought because it was an election year with his party "way ahead" in the polls.

He pointed out his party has won 30 out of the last 37 byelections.

When he was arrested violent protests spilled out into the streets around his home when police attempted to detain him, in clashes which left six people dead.

He denied he or his party had done anything to encourage violence in Pakistan and said it benefitted the government when it broke out.

He pointed to the government's recent decision to delay elections in Punjab when they said they could not afford the security needed.

Mr Khan said: "The last thing we want is violence because we want elections.

"We are at a historical crossroads yet again, on the one side we are heading towards martial law, military dictatorship and we've been on this road before and it always sets back your democracy, your freedom, your fundamental rights and any chance of progress and so we've been left behind."

Mr Khan said in the 1980s Pakistan was economically ahead of India and said since the military intervened in politics the country had fallen behind.

When challenged on the fact not much changed while he was in charge, Mr Khan said it was a "false equivalence" to compare him to previous regimes pointing out how he allowed press freedom while in charge.

Since Mr Khan's arrest in May, the government has cracked down hard on the free media.

Journalists are restricted from discussing Mr Khan's party on television and his name his not allowed to be said at all.

In recent months several high-profile journalists have fled Pakistan due to pressure from the government.

He said he was not planning on leaving the country, which others in his situation in the past have done.

Mr Khan also reiterated his belief that the US wanted him to be removed from office but said the chief of Pakistan's army had turned the Americans against him.

He added he has been a central figure in Pakistani politics for years and has had a strong connection to the UK for most of his life.

He played on Pakistan's cricket team until 1992 before entering politics and eventually becoming prime minister in 2018.

His time in charge was plagued by instability as Pakistan's powerful military refused to accept him.

He was ousted in a controversial no-confidence vote in 2022, with Mr Khan blaming the military and the US for his downfall.

