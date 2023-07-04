Facebook owner Meta is launching a new app called Threads, which appears to be a direct rival to Twitter.

Threads, which will be linked to Instagram, is already available for pre-order in the Apple App Store and will go live for users on Thursday.

It is described as a “text-based conversation app… where communities come together”.

The new app is the latest chapter in the rivalry between Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, who bought Twitter in October - bringing in changes that have barely left the headlines since.

Twitter owner Elon Musk

How will Thread work?

The new app appears to be free, and features a similar interface to Twitter.

A 'thread,' on social media, describes a series of inter-connected posts.

The terminology is particularly strongly associated with Twitter, where users will tend to pen a string of posts on a point in reply to their original tweet.

Meta has barely released any details about its upcoming product.

But a preview of the app has already appeared in iPhones app stores, as 'Threads, an Instagram app,' available for pre-download before its launch on Thursday, July 6.

A series of promotional images suggest it uses an aesthetic similar to Instagram's template for Twitter-style posts.

Promotional images from Apple's App Store.

The promotional material says Instagram users will be able to keep the same username for their Threads app, and will be prompted to request to follow the same accounts they follow on Instagram.

Threads encourages people to 'connect over conversation,' and 'share your point of view' in text-based short posts.

Similarly to Twitter, Threads appears to have sharing options that appear to include a heart symbol used to 'favourite' posts, a reply function, a reshare button similar to the retweet function, and the ability to forward posts to private messages.

The promotional images also appear to show a verified user's blue tick carrying over from Instagram to Threads.

Who gets verified is a key point of contention on Twitter, where Musk's leadership stripped users of blue ticks and monetised the service.

In recent days, Musk triggered unrest on Twitter again this week when he announced the platform would limit non-paying users to viewing 600 tweets a day, later increased 1,000.

The app is being run through Instagram.

The Twitter boss said the move was "to address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation."

Verified users – who have paid for a subscription to Twitter Blue or are considered “notable” – will be able to read up to 10,000 posts daily after initially being limited to 6,000.

The restrictions could result in users being locked out of Twitter for the day after scrolling through several hundred tweets.

The change brought a fresh round of outrage on Twitter, where users once again vowed to flee the app.

Some Twitter users made an exodus to alternative social media, notably Mastodon, earlier this year after Musk's takeover triggered rounds of lay-offs at Twitter, and a bonfire of the blue ticks.

The change to a paid-for verification system sparked criticism that Twitter, which is widely used by public figures and news outlets, would become vulnerable to widespread fakery.

It is not clear yet whether Threads would limit the number of posts users could view, or include paid subscription or verification add-ons.

According to promotional images, Threads also appears to feature privacy settings allowing users to set their posts to be viewed by the public, only by profiles they follow, or profiles they mention.

Clash of the tech titans

Last month the pair – two of the world’s most high-profile billionaires – agreed to take each other on in a cage fight in an exchange that went viral on social media.

The arrival of the new app comes after Twitter announced TweetDeck is to become the next part of the company to be limited to users who have paid for verified status.

The application, which allows users to manage multiple feeds and searches, will be only be accessible to verified users in 30 days, according to a tweet from Twitter Support on Monday evening.

A new version of TweetDeck has been made available with the tweet giving instructions to update.

