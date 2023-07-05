Plans to introduce single word inspection ratings for adult social care services should be dropped as they set local councils up "to fail", the Local Government Association (LGA) has told ITV News.

The national membership body for local authorities wants Ministers to scrap the proposal, blaming "years of underfunding" for the challenges being faced in the sector.

The LGA, which is currently hosting its annual conference, argues that single word ratings for local authorities will "not do justice to the complex and parlous state that adult social care is in".

It comes as the schools regulator, Ofsted, has come under increasing pressure to get rid of its well-established practice of one word ratings, triggered by the suicide of headteacher Ruth Perry earlier this year.

Ms Perry was waiting for the publication of an Ofsted report which was due to downgrade her school in Reading from outstanding to inadequate.

While Ms Perry's family has welcomed the changes outlined so far to the regulator inspections, they say more needs to be done, while the Education Secretary Gillian Keegan remains committed to the current system of single word ratings.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay instructed the CQC to introduce the changes. Credit: PA Images

On the adult social care sector, the Care Quality Commission has been instructed by the Department of Health and Social Care to bring in the changes in September this year.

After inspection, the regulator will give each council an overall score – ‘inadequate’, ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’, or ‘outstanding’ – which will be underpinned by scores of 1-4 against nine quality statements authorities will be judged on. This will then generate an overall score to indicate where the authority stands within its performance band, for example, whether it is ‘good’ bordering on ‘outstanding’, or ‘requires improvement’ tending towards’ inadequate’.

The LGA is asking for a U-turn on the plans, instead calling for narrative reports which it says will provide a more "useful and balanced picture of the quality of services".

A spokesperson said adult social care has faced "over a decade of underfunding" and while extra cash in last year's Autumn Statement "will help ease pressures", they argue local councils are still unable to fully deliver against their legal duties.

Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board said: “It is clear that most councils are struggling to meet all of their legal duties under the Care Act.

"Given that, it seems absurd to push ahead with single word ratings for adult social care departments, which would oversimplify what are very complex services to deliver. As it stands, councils are being set up to fail.

“The Government must ensure that the assurance process is, and remains, productive and supportive for councils.

"Sufficient time must be given to learn the lessons from the pilot sites. Councils want to give full transparency to their residents on how their adult social care services are is performing, but a single word ratings does not do justice to the complex and parlous state that adult social care is in.

”Working with people who draw on care and support, councils and care providers, the Government also needs to urgently develop and implement a fully costed, long-term, sustainable plan to fund social care.”

