ITV News' Leyla Hayes reports as Fiona Phillips reveals she has Alzheimer's disease

Charities have urged people to be aware of the symptoms and misconceptions of Alzheimer's after TV presenter Fiona Phillips revealed she has the condition.

The 62-year-old former ITV journalist and GMTV presenter revealed on Tuesday that she was diagnosed with the illness a year ago.

Lorraine Kelly, who also worked on GMTV, said she is sending her love to her former colleague, who she described as a “good, kind soul”.

Phillips had been experiencing “brain fog and anxiety", which she originally thought were symptoms of the menopause.

On Wednesday, Dementia UK said that for many women, symptoms can develop at the same time as the menopause or perimenopause which can make seeking a diagnosis for Alzheimer's much harder.

What is Alzheimer's disease?

In the UK, Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia, which is the name for a group of symptoms associated with an ongoing decline of brain function, according to the NHS website.

It can affect memory, thinking skills and other mental abilities.

The NHS says the exact cause of Alzheimer’s disease is not yet fully understood but a number of things are thought to increase your risk of developing the condition including advancing age, family history and lifestyle factors associated with cardiovascular disease.

What are the symptoms?

It is described as a “progressive condition” as symptoms tend to develop gradually over many years and often become more severe.

The first sign of the disease is usually minor memory problems such as forgetting recent conversations or the names of places.

As the condition develops, this can develop into the person experiencing confusion, disorientation and getting lost in familiar places.

It can also affect a person’s speech and language, mobility, mood and personality as they can become more aggressive, demanding and suspicious of others.

To find out more and get support, visit the NHS website or Dementia UK.

Dementia UK's Helpline is free to call on 0800 888 6678 for support.

What are the causes?

The condition is thought to be caused by the abnormal build-up of proteins in and around brain cells.

Deposits of one of these proteins can form plaques around brain cells while another can cause tangles within them.

The NHS website says that it not known exactly what causes this process to begin but that scientists believe it begins many years before symptoms appear.

How many people are affected?

Alzheimer’s disease is most common in people over the age of 65, and an estimated one in 14 people are affected at this stage in life, according to the NHS website.

The odds go up in the over-80 age bracket to one in every six people.

How is Alzheimer’s disease treated?

There is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s disease but there are medicines available that can temporarily improve some symptoms.

Phillips is taking part in a clinic trial which has a new drug that could slow the effects of the disease, the Daily Mirror reported.

Her husband Martin Frizell, editor of ITV’s This Morning, said University College Hospital in London could be giving her “the real drug or a placebo”.

Charities such as the Alzheimer’s Society and the Alzheimer’s Association can also offer support to affected people and help to those who are caring for them.

After Phillips revealed her diagnosis, Dementia UK tweeted: "We hope that Fiona Phillips and her family are receiving the support they need following her diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease and applaud their bravery for discussing her experience openly."

Lorraine Kelly said on Twitter that “as expected” Phillips is dealing with her “shattering” diagnosis with “courage and optimism”.

The host of ITV’s Lorraine added: “She’s a good, kind soul and I pray the treatment works and results in a massive breakthrough for everyone dealing with this hellish disease. Sending her and her family all my love.”

In February, the family of actor Bruce Willis announced he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia after initially suffering from aphasia last year.

