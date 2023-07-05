King Charles to receive Scottish Crown Jewels in honour marking coronation

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be presented with the Scottish crown jewels in a special ceremony to mark the coronation.

Hundreds of military personnel will march through Edinburgh today before the new monarch receives a crown, sceptre and a sword made of gold, silver and gems at St Giles’ Cathedral.

Known collectively as the Honours of Scotland, they are the oldest surviving set of Crown Jewels in Britain.

Following Charles III’s official coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6, these Scottish jewels will now be presented as part of a longstanding tradition dating back to the 1800s.

More than 700 members of the Armed Forces will take part in a procession along the Royal Mile, led by Shetland pony Corporal Cruachan IV.

King Charles III, Queen Camilla and the Princess Royal host guests for a Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Credit: PA

The mascot of The Royal Regiment of Scotland will be joined by personnel from The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards and the Army Cadet Force.

The ceremony itself will feature personnel from across the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, The Royal Regiment of Scotland (SCOTS), and Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry.

Musicians from across the Armed Forces will also take part in the event and will include personnel from Royal Marines Band Scotland, Band SCOTS and Pipes and Drums from the Army and RAF.

As well as centuries-old aspects of Scottish royal tradition, the ceremony will include some new additions including specially written pieces of music, a psalm sung in Gaelic and passages from the New Testament in Scots.

The Red Arrows are expected to fly past, weather permitting. Credit: PA

Others involved will include violinist Nicola Benedetti, who will be among the musicians playing.

Olympic rower Dame Katherine Grainger will carry the Elizabeth Sword, a newly crafted sword named after the late Queen, which will be presented to the King.

The blade will replace the Sword of State, given to James IV by Pope Julius in 1507, due to its deteriorating condition, and will be used for more ceremonial events in the future.

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf will give a reading during the service, while others attending from the world of politics include Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton.

Following the ceremony, Charles and Camilla will be received by another a Guard of Honour before 12 Regiment Royal Artillery fire a 21-gun salute at Edinburgh Castle.

The new Elizabeth Sword at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Credit: PA

The RAF Red Arrows will also fly over the Royal Mile past the Palace of Holyroodhouse and Edinburgh Castle later in the day subject to weather.

A tri-service Guard of Honour will receive the King and Queen, and The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay – as William and Kate are known as in Scotland - at the Palace of Holyroodhouse ahead of the service of thanksgiving and dedication.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “Scotland’s Armed Forces will play a key role in the service to present The King and Queen with the Honours of Scotland. It is right and fitting that they do.

“Having been such a crucial part of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, they will now be central to this important moment for King Charles. I very much look forward to seeing our military personnel at their very best.”

Timings

1.15pm: People’s Procession leaves Edinburgh Castle Esplanade 1.30pm: People’s Procession arrives at West Parliament Square 1.40pm: The Honours of Scotland (Crown Jewels) leave the Castle Esplanade under military and police escort 1.40pm: Military bands and Household Cavalry Mounted Regiments depart from Palace of Holyroodhouse to West Parliament Square 1.50pm: The Honours arrive at West Parliament Square 2.05pm: Royal Procession leaves the Palace of Holyroodhouse 2.10pm: Royal Procession arrives at St Giles’ Cathedral 2.15pm: National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication begins - order of service attached 3.15pm: Service ends 3.20pm: King and Queen exit St Giles. Royal Gun Salute from Edinburgh Castle 3.40: RAF flypast

Service personnel last took part in the presentation of the Honours of Scotland in 1953, when they were presented to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The presentation of the Honours of Scotland marks the dedication of the King and Queen in Scotland and has origins dating back to the 1800s, when they were presented to King George IV.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “Today is a historic day for Scotland and a proud day for the hundreds of service personnel involved who will be at the forefront of the occasion, showcasing their world-class drill and ceremonial duties once again.

“The Armed Forces have a strong and deep-rooted connection to Scotland, so it is only fitting that they lead the formal proceedings of the day in such a spectacular way.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...