Summer holiday flights cost a third more than 2019 rates, new data shows

Travelling to some of the UK's most popular summer getaways is getting more expensive, ITV News Consumer Editor Chris Choi reports

There's been a steep rise in the price of summer flights according to new figures given to ITV News.

On average, holiday flights are costing around a third above 2019 prices, with some popular destinations even higher.

One industry insider said that the after effects of Covid are one unexpected reason for the increased costs.

Today, Manchester Airport published new figures showing passenger numbers have almost tripled in the last 12 months, and bosses there expect it to reach pre-pandemic traffic levels within weeks. This summer's high demand for flights comes despite big increases in prices.

Research from Kayak, a leading travel firm, suggests that, on average, flight prices are up 11% on last year and 36% on pre-Covid levels.

The organisation's data shows that typical summer flights for a family of four will be £876 more than in 2019.

Other interesting takeaways include:

Return flights to Malaga in Spain are up from £146 average last year to £202 this year - a rise of 38%

Palma de Mallorca from £165 to £199 - up 21%

Some routes are cheaper. For example, New York has gone from £602 to £577 - a 4% drop

Data has shown that return flights to Palma de Mallorca are up 21%. Credit: AP

The turbulence in summer flight prices is coming from several directions, including general inflation, high aviation fuel costs and a rapid increase in demand.

The latest bookings data shows how far people are willing to go financially to have an overseas holiday.

Manchester Airport Operations Director Jennifer Byrne-Smith said there are signs that holidaymakers are doing far more research as well as selecting the cheapest days of the week to travel and less familiar destinations.

Countries where the pound has strengthened against local currencies since 2019 are getting a boost. For instance, services to Turkey are seeing big increases.

One flight expert has warned that the affects of cancellations during the pandemic are now pushing prices up.

Justin Penny, the head of aviation at Flight Centre, said many passengers are now using credit vouchers they received when travel was disrupted due to Covid. That's increasing demand on many routes, which makes bagging a bargain far less likely.

This summer's prices and the cost-of-living crisis will put holidays beyond the reach of millions. Meanwhile, those lucky enough to be jetting off will find costs also heading skyward.

