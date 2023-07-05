Play Brightcove video

The survival of premature twins who were given a 10% chance to live, demonstrates the hard work of those in the NHS, their parents say.

Florence and Mabli Bond were born 10 weeks early. At just three days old they were separated to be treated at hospitals 13 miles apart.

Their mother Laureanna Bond, said: "We were told not to get our hopes up. Their odds were not good and we had two who had to beat the odds.

"We thought we might lose them before they were born, and the same on day three.

"I couldn't go with [Florence] and saying goodbye to her as she was transferred I didn't know if that was the last time I would see her."

But the girls, from Mostyn, North Wales, beat the odds and are now approaching their first birthdays.

The identical twins remain smaller than the average baby, but to their parents they are a lot bigger than when they were born.

Florence weighed less than a kilo and Mabli was only just over.

Mr Bond said: "We can't believe how big they are and they're hard work, but we wouldn't have it any other way. They're just amazing."

On the 75th birthday of the NHS, Laurenna praised the workers who helped keep her daughters alive.

"The work that went in to helping them survive and the work to get us home, you just can't quantify how much has gone into that", she said.

"We have a family because of them and these two will have a whole life because of them."

