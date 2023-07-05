The train station ticket offices that could close under new plans
By James Hockaday, Multimedia Producer, video report by ITV News Consumer Editor Neil Connery
Most railway ticket offices in England face being shut down under a new set of consultations aimed at reshaping how stations are run.
Train operators across the country are asking passengers to have their say on the plans, unveiled by industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) today.
Unions and disability groups have expressed concerns over a lack of access to traditional ticket offices.
However, operators have stressed that they will be moving staff from behind their desks onto concourses and station platforms.
Some stations will be better covered than others, with the RMT union warning that being "forced to rely on apps and remote mobile teams" will be "catastrophic for elderly, disabled and vulnerable passengers trying to access the rail network".
However, the Rail Delivery Group points out that times have changed significantly over the past few decades, with just 12% of tickets sold at offices today, compared to 82% in the mid-90s.
Here is a list of railway station ticket offices that could potentially be closed:
Avanti West Coast
Birmingham International
Carlisle
Coventry
Crewe
Lancaster
Macclesfield
Oxenholme Lake District
Penrith North Lakes
Preston
Rugby
Runcorn
Stafford
Stockport
Stoke-on-Trent
Warrington Bank Quay
Wigan North Western
London Euston (NR managed station)
Manchester Piccadilly (NR managed station)
Birmingham New Street (NR managed station)
Glasgow Central (NR managed station)
Great Northern
Alexandra Palace
Angmering
Arlesey
Arundel
Ashtead
Ashwell & Morden
BalcombeBaldockBalham
Barnham
Battersea ParkBeckenham HillBedford
BellinghamBerwick
BexhillBiggleswade
Billingshurst
Bognor Regis
BoshamBowes ParkBrightonBrookmans Park
Burgess Hill
Buxted
CarshaltonCarshalton BeechesCaterham
Catford
Cheam
ChichesterChipsteadChrist’s HospitalCity Thameslink
Cooden BeachCoulsdon SouthCoulsdon Town*Crawley*CricklewoodCrofton Park
Crowborough
CuffleyDenmark Hill
DorkingDormansDownham Market
Drayton Park Durrington On Sea EarlswoodEast Croydon
East Dulwich East Grinstead
Eastbourne
Edenbridge TownElephant & Castle Elstree & Borehamwood
EmsworthEnfield Chase
Epsom
EridgeEssex RoadEwell East
Falmer
Farringdon
Finsbury ParkFlitwickFordGipsy Hill Gordon HillGoring By Sea
Grange ParkHackbridge
Hadley Wood
Ham Street
Hampden Park Harlington
Harpenden
Hassocks
Hatfield (Herts.) Haydons Road Haywards HeathHendonHertford North
Hitchin
Horley
Hornsey
Horsham
Hove
Huntingdon
Hurst Green
Ifield
Kenley
King’s Lynn
Kingswood
KnebworthLancing
Leagrave
Leatherhead
Letchworth Garden City
Lewes
Lingfield
Littlehampton
London BlackfriarsLondon Road
London St Pancras International
London Victoria
Loughborough JunctionLutonLuton Airport Parkway MeldrethMerstham
Mill Hill Broadway
Mitcham Eastfields
Moulsecoomb
New Barnet
New Southgate
Newhaven Town
Norbury
North Dulwich
Nunhead
Oakleigh Park
OxtedPalmers Green
Peckham RyePevensey & Westham
Plumpton
Polegate
Portslade
Potters Bar
Preston Park
Pulborough
Purley
Purley Oaks
Queens Road Peckham
RadlettRavensbourne RedhillReedham
Reigate
Riddlesdown
Royston
Rye
Salfords
SandersteadSandy
Seaford
Selhurst
Shoreham By Sea
South Bermondsey
South Croydon
Southbourne
Southwick
St Albans
St Neots
Stevenage
Streatham
Streatham Common
Sutton
Tadworth
Tattenham Corner
Thornton Heath
Three Bridges
Tooting
Tulse Hill
Uckfield
Upper Warlingham
Waddon
Wallington
Wandsworth Common
Warblington
Watton-At-Stone Current
Welham Green
Welwyn Garden City
Welwyn North
West Hampstead Thameslink
West Norwood
West Worthing
Whyteleafe
Whyteleafe South
Winchmore Hill
Wivelsfield
Woldingham
Woodmansterne
Worthing
Greater Anglia
Audley End
Billericay
Bishop’s Stortford
Braintree
Brimsdown
Broxbourne
Burnham-On-Crouch
Cheshunt
Clacton-On-Sea
Colchester Town
Diss
Elsenham
Ely
Enfield Lock
Frinton-On-Sea
Great Yarmouth
Harlow Town
Hatfield Peverel
Hertford East
Hockley
Ingatestone
Kelvedon
Lowestoft
Manningtree
March
Marks Tey
Newport (Essex)
Prittlewell
Rayleigh
Rochford
Rye House
Sawbridgeworth
Shelford
Shenfield
South Woodham Ferrers
Southend Victoria
St Margarets
Stansted Mountfitchet
Stowmarket
Thetford
Tottenham Hale
Waltham Cross
Ware
Whittlesford Parkway
Wickford
Witham
Wivenhoe
Transpennine Express
Brough
Cleethorpes
Dewsbury
Grimsby Town
Hull Paragon
Malton
Middlesbrough
Northallerton
Scarborough
Scunthorpe
Selby
Stalybridge
Thirsk
Thornaby
Govia Thameslink Railway
Bedford
Brighton
Chichester
Eastbourne
East Croydon
Finsbury Park
Haywards Heath
Horsham
Huntingdon
King’s Lynn
London Blackfriars
London Victoria
Luton Airport Parkway
St Albans City
Stevenage
Sutton
Welwyn Garden City
Worthing
South Western Railway
Addlestone
Aldershot
Alton
Andover
Ascot
Ash
Ash Vale
Ashford
Axminster
Bagshot
Barnes
Basingstoke
Bedhampton
Bentley
Berrylands
Bookham
Bournemouth
Bracknell
Branksome
Brentford
Brockenhurst
Brookwood
Byfleet & New Haw
Camberley
Chandlers Ford
Chertsey
Chessington NorthF
Chessington South
Chiswick
Christchurch
Clandon
Clapham Junction
Claygate
Cobham & Stoke D'Abernon
Cosham
Crewkerne
Datchet
Dorchester South
Earley
Earlsfield
Eastleigh
Effingham Junction
Egham
Esher
Ewell West
Fareham
Farnborough
Farncombe
Farnham
Feltham
Feniton
Fleet
Fratton
Frimley
Fulwell
Gillingham
Godalming
Guildford
Hampton
Hampton Court
Hampton Wick
Hamworthy
Haslemere
Havant
Hedge End
Hersham
Hinchley Wood
Hinton Admiral
Honiton
Hook
Horsley
Hounslow
Kingston
Liphook
Liss
London Road Guildford
London Waterloo
Lymington Town
Malden Manor
Martins Heron
Micheldever
Milford
Mortlake
Motspur Park
Netley
New Malden
New Milton
Norbiton
North Sheen
Overton
Oxshott
Parkstone
Petersfield
Pokesdown
Poole
Portchester
Portsmouth & Southsea
Portsmouth Harbour
Putney
Raynes Park
Richmond
Romsey
Rowlands Castle
Ryde Esplanade
Salisbury
Shanklin
Shepperton
Sherborne
Southampton Airport Parkway
Southampton Central
St Denys
St Margarets
Staines
Stoneleigh
Strawberry Hill
Sunbury
Sunningdale
Surbiton
Swanwick
Sway
Swaythling
Teddington
Templecombe
Thames Ditton
Tisbury
Tolworth
Totton
Twickenham
Upper Halliford
Vauxhall
Virginia Water
Walton On Thames
Wandsworth Town
Wareham
West Byfleet
Weybridge
Weymouth
Whitchurch
Whitton
Wimbledon
Winchester
Winchfield
Windsor & Eton Riverside
Winnersh
Winnersh Triangle
Witley
Woking
Wokingham
Wool
Woolston
Worcester Park
Worplesdon
Yeovil Junction
Northern Trains
Accrington
Adlington (Lancashire)
Alderley Edge
Alnmouth
Appleby
Ashton-Under-Lyne
Atherton
Barnsley
Beverley
Bingley
Birchwood
Bradford Forster Square
Bramhall
Bredbury
Bridlington
Brinnington
Broad Green
Broadbottom
Bromley Cross
Buckshaw Parkway
Burnage
Burnley Central
Burnley Manchester Road
Buxton
Chassen Road
Cheadle Hulme
Chorley
Congleton
Cross Gates Yorks
Daisy Hill
Davenport
Deansgate
Dinting
Disley
Driffield
Earlestown
East Didsbury
Eccles
Eccleston Park
Edge Hill Liverpool
Farnworth
Flixton
Garforth
Garswood
Gatley
Glazebrook
Goole
Gorton
Grange-Over-Sands
Greenfield
Guide Bridge
Guiseley
Hadfield
Hag Fold
Hale
Halewood
Halifax
Handforth
Hattersley
Hazel Grove
Heald Green
Heaton Chapel
Hebden Bridge
Hexham
Hindley
Holmes Chapel
Horsforth
Hough Green
Huyton
Ilkley
Keighley
Kirkham & Wesham
Knutsford
Lea Green
Leeds Travel Centre
Levenshulme
Leyland
Littleborough
Lostock Parkway
Marple
Mauldeth Road
Meadowhall
Menston
Mexborough
Morecambe
Morpeth
Mossley (Greater Manchester)
Mossley Hill
New Mills Central
New Mills Newtown
New Pudsey
Newton For Hyde
Newton-Le-Willows
Northwich
Parbold
Poulton-Le-Fylde
Poynton
Prescot
Rainhill
Redcar Central
Reddish North
Roby
Romiley
Rose Hill (Marple)
Rotherham Central
Salford Central
Sandbach
Settle
Shipley
St Annes-On-The-Sea
St Helens Junction
Sunderland
Swinton (Yorkshire)
Swinton (Greater Manchester)
Thatto Heath
Thorne North
Todmorden
Ulverston
Urmston
Walkden
Warrington West
Wavertree Technology Park
West Allerton
Whaley Bridge
Whiston
Whitehaven
Widnes
Wilmslow
Windermere
Woodsmoor
Workington
Worksop
Southeastern
Brixton
West Dulwich
Sydenham Hill
Penge East
Kent House
Clock House
Elmers End
Eden Park
West Wickham
Hayes (Kent)
New Beckenham
Lower Sydenham
Catford Bridge
Ladywell
Deptford
New Cross
St Johns
Blackheath
Hither Green
Lee
Sundridge Park
Bromley North
Shortlands
Bickley
Chelsfield
Knockholt
Maze Hill
Kidbrook
Westcombe Park
Charlton
Woolwich Dockyard
Falconwood
Plumstead
Welling
Albany Park
Bexleyheath
Belvedere
Erith
Barnehurst
Slade Green
London North Eastern Railway
Berwick-upon-Tweed
Durham
Darlington
Wakefield Westgate
Retford Station
Newark Northgate
Grantham Station
East Midlands Railway
Alfreton
Beeston
Boston
Burton-on-Trent
Chesterfield
Corby
East Midlands Parkway
Hinckley (Leics)
Kettering
Kidsgrove
Long Eaton
Loughborough
Mansfield
Market Harborough
Melton Mowbray
Narborough
Newark Castle
Oakham
Skegness
Sleaford
Spalding
Stamford (Lincs)
Wellingborough
West Midlands Railway
Acocks Green
Adderley Park
Aston
Berkswell
Bescot Stadium
Blake Street
Bournville
Bromsgrove
Butlers Lane
Canley
Chester Road
Coseley
Cradley Heath
Droitwich Spa
Duddeston
Dudley Port
Erdington
Five Ways
Four Oaks
Gravelly Hill
Great Malvern
Hagley
Hall Green
Hampstead
Hampton-in-Arden
Jewellery Quarter
Kidderminster
Kings Norton
Langley Green
Lea Hall
Lichfield City
Lichfield Trent Valley
Longbridge
Malvern Link
Marston Green
Northfield
Nuneaton
Old Hill
Olton
Perry Barr
Redditch
Rowley Regis
Sandwell & Dudley
Selly Oak
Shenstone
Shirley
Small Heath
Smethwick Galton Bridge
Smethwick Rolfe Street
Spring Road
Stechford
Stourbridge Junction
Stourbridge Town
Stratford-upon-Avon
Tame Bridge Parkway
Telford Central
The Hawthorns
Tile Hill
Tipton
Tipton
Wellington
Widney Manor
Worcester Shrub Hill
Wylde Green
Yardley Wood
Birmingham Snow Hill
Sutton Coldfield
University, Walsall
Wolverhampton
Worcester Foregate Street
Chiltern Railways
London Marylebone
Beaconsfield
Denham
Gerrards Cross
High Wycombe
Seer Green & Jordans
Aylesbury
Aylesbury Vale Parkway
Great Missenden
Haddenham & Thame
Princes Risborough
Stoke Mandeville
Wendover
Banbury
Bicester North
Leamington Spa
Warwick
Warwick Parkway
Birmingham Moor Street
Dorridge
Solihull
Northolt Park
C2C Rail
Chalkwell
East Tilbury
Laindon
Leigh-on-Sea
Pitsea
Shoeburyness
Southend East
Stanford-le-Hope
Thorpe Bay
Tilbury Town
West Horndon
Westcliff
Barking
Chafford Hundred Lakeside
Dagenham Dock
Limehouse
Ockendon
Purfleet
Rainham
Upminster
