The train station ticket offices that could close under new plans

By James Hockaday, Multimedia Producer, video report by ITV News Consumer Editor Neil Connery

Most railway ticket offices in England face being shut down under a new set of consultations aimed at reshaping how stations are run.

Train operators across the country are asking passengers to have their say on the plans, unveiled by industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) today.

Unions and disability groups have expressed concerns over a lack of access to traditional ticket offices.

However, operators have stressed that they will be moving staff from behind their desks onto concourses and station platforms.

The RDG said moving ticket office staff to station platforms will 'modernise customer service'. Credit: Alamy/PA

Some stations will be better covered than others, with the RMT union warning that being "forced to rely on apps and remote mobile teams" will be "catastrophic for elderly, disabled and vulnerable passengers trying to access the rail network".

However, the Rail Delivery Group points out that times have changed significantly over the past few decades, with just 12% of tickets sold at offices today, compared to 82% in the mid-90s.

Here is a list of railway station ticket offices that could potentially be closed:

Avanti West Coast

Birmingham International

Carlisle

Coventry

Crewe

Lancaster

Macclesfield

Oxenholme Lake District

Penrith North Lakes

Preston

Rugby

Runcorn

Stafford

Stockport

Stoke-on-Trent

Warrington Bank Quay

Wigan North Western

London Euston (NR managed station)

Manchester Piccadilly (NR managed station)

Birmingham New Street (NR managed station)

Glasgow Central (NR managed station)

Great Northern

Alexandra Palace

Angmering

Arlesey

Arundel

Ashtead

Ashwell & Morden

BalcombeBaldockBalham

Barnham

Battersea ParkBeckenham HillBedford

BellinghamBerwick

BexhillBiggleswade

Billingshurst

Bognor Regis

BoshamBowes ParkBrightonBrookmans Park

Burgess Hill

Buxted

CarshaltonCarshalton BeechesCaterham

Catford

Cheam

ChichesterChipsteadChrist’s HospitalCity Thameslink

Cooden BeachCoulsdon SouthCoulsdon Town*Crawley*CricklewoodCrofton Park

Crowborough

CuffleyDenmark Hill

DorkingDormansDownham Market

Drayton Park Durrington On Sea EarlswoodEast Croydon

East Dulwich East Grinstead

Eastbourne

Edenbridge TownElephant & Castle Elstree & Borehamwood

EmsworthEnfield Chase

Epsom

EridgeEssex RoadEwell East

Falmer

Farringdon

Finsbury ParkFlitwickFordGipsy Hill Gordon HillGoring By Sea

Grange ParkHackbridge

Hadley Wood

Ham Street

Hampden Park Harlington

Harpenden

Hassocks

Hatfield (Herts.) Haydons Road Haywards HeathHendonHertford North

Hitchin

Horley

Hornsey

Horsham

Hove

Huntingdon

Hurst Green

Ifield

Kenley

King’s Lynn

Kingswood

KnebworthLancing

Leagrave

Leatherhead

Letchworth Garden City

Lewes

Lingfield

Littlehampton

London BlackfriarsLondon Road

London St Pancras International

London Victoria

Loughborough JunctionLutonLuton Airport Parkway MeldrethMerstham

Mill Hill Broadway

Mitcham Eastfields

Moulsecoomb

New Barnet

New Southgate

Newhaven Town

Norbury

North Dulwich

Nunhead

Oakleigh Park

OxtedPalmers Green

Peckham RyePevensey & Westham

Plumpton

Polegate

Portslade

Potters Bar

Preston Park

Pulborough

Purley

Purley Oaks

Queens Road Peckham

RadlettRavensbourne RedhillReedham

Reigate

Riddlesdown

Royston

Rye

Salfords

SandersteadSandy

Seaford

Selhurst

Shoreham By Sea

South Bermondsey

South Croydon

Southbourne

Southwick

St Albans

St Neots

Stevenage

Streatham

Streatham Common

Sutton

Tadworth

Tattenham Corner

Thornton Heath

Three Bridges

Tooting

Tulse Hill

Uckfield

Upper Warlingham

Waddon

Wallington

Wandsworth Common

Warblington

Watton-At-Stone Current

Welham Green

Welwyn Garden City

Welwyn North

West Hampstead Thameslink

West Norwood

West Worthing

Whyteleafe

Whyteleafe South

Winchmore Hill

Wivelsfield

Woldingham

Woodmansterne

Worthing

Greater Anglia

Audley End

Billericay

Bishop’s Stortford

Braintree

Brimsdown

Broxbourne

Burnham-On-Crouch

Cheshunt

Clacton-On-Sea

Colchester Town

Diss

Elsenham

Ely

Enfield Lock

Frinton-On-Sea

Great Yarmouth

Harlow Town

Hatfield Peverel

Hertford East

Hockley

Ingatestone

Kelvedon

Lowestoft

Manningtree

March

Marks Tey

Newport (Essex)

Prittlewell

Rayleigh

Rochford

Rye House

Sawbridgeworth

Shelford

Shenfield

South Woodham Ferrers

Southend Victoria

St Margarets

Stansted Mountfitchet

Stowmarket

Thetford

Tottenham Hale

Waltham Cross

Ware

Whittlesford Parkway

Wickford

Witham

Wivenhoe

Transpennine Express

Brough

Cleethorpes

Dewsbury

Grimsby Town

Hull Paragon

Malton

Middlesbrough

Northallerton

Scarborough

Scunthorpe

Selby

Stalybridge

Thirsk

Thornaby

Govia Thameslink Railway

Bedford

Brighton

Chichester

Eastbourne

East Croydon

Finsbury Park

Haywards Heath

Horsham

Huntingdon

King’s Lynn

London Blackfriars

London Victoria

Luton Airport Parkway

St Albans City

Stevenage

Sutton

Welwyn Garden City

Worthing

South Western Railway

Addlestone

Aldershot

Alton

Andover

Ascot

Ash

Ash Vale

Ashford

Axminster

Bagshot

Barnes

Basingstoke

Bedhampton

Bentley

Berrylands

Bookham

Bournemouth

Bracknell

Branksome

Brentford

Brockenhurst

Brookwood

Byfleet & New Haw

Camberley

Chandlers Ford

Chertsey

Chessington NorthF

Chessington South

Chiswick

Christchurch

Clandon

Clapham Junction

Claygate

Cobham & Stoke D'Abernon

Cosham

Crewkerne

Datchet

Dorchester South

Earley

Earlsfield

Eastleigh

Effingham Junction

Egham

Esher

Ewell West

Fareham

Farnborough

Farncombe

Farnham

Feltham

Feniton

Fleet

Fratton

Frimley

Fulwell

Gillingham

Godalming

Guildford

Hampton

Hampton Court

Hampton Wick

Hamworthy

Haslemere

Havant

Hedge End

Hersham

Hinchley Wood

Hinton Admiral

Honiton

Hook

Horsley

Hounslow

Kingston

Liphook

Liss

London Road Guildford

London Waterloo

Lymington Town

Malden Manor

Martins Heron

Micheldever

Milford

Mortlake

Motspur Park

Netley

New Malden

New Milton

Norbiton

North Sheen

Overton

Oxshott

Parkstone

Petersfield

Pokesdown

Poole

Portchester

Portsmouth & Southsea

Portsmouth Harbour

Putney

Raynes Park

Richmond

Romsey

Rowlands Castle

Ryde Esplanade

Salisbury

Shanklin

Shepperton

Sherborne

Southampton Airport Parkway

Southampton Central

St Denys

St Margarets

Staines

Stoneleigh

Strawberry Hill

Sunbury

Sunningdale

Surbiton

Swanwick

Sway

Swaythling

Teddington

Templecombe

Thames Ditton

Tisbury

Tolworth

Totton

Twickenham

Upper Halliford

Vauxhall

Virginia Water

Walton On Thames

Wandsworth Town

Wareham

West Byfleet

Weybridge

Weymouth

Whitchurch

Whitton

Wimbledon

Winchester

Winchfield

Windsor & Eton Riverside

Winnersh

Winnersh Triangle

Witley

Woking

Wokingham

Wool

Woolston

Worcester Park

Worplesdon

Yeovil Junction

Northern Trains

Accrington

Adlington (Lancashire)

Alderley Edge

Alnmouth

Appleby

Ashton-Under-Lyne

Atherton

Barnsley

Beverley

Bingley

Birchwood

Bradford Forster Square

Bramhall

Bredbury

Bridlington

Brinnington

Broad Green

Broadbottom

Bromley Cross

Buckshaw Parkway

Burnage

Burnley Central

Burnley Manchester Road

Buxton

Chassen Road

Cheadle Hulme

Chorley

Congleton

Cross Gates Yorks

Daisy Hill

Davenport

Deansgate

Dinting

Disley

Driffield

Earlestown

East Didsbury

Eccles

Eccleston Park

Edge Hill Liverpool

Farnworth

Flixton

Garforth

Garswood

Gatley

Glazebrook

Goole

Gorton

Grange-Over-Sands

Greenfield

Guide Bridge

Guiseley

Hadfield

Hag Fold

Hale

Halewood

Halifax

Handforth

Hattersley

Hazel Grove

Heald Green

Heaton Chapel

Hebden Bridge

Hexham

Hindley

Holmes Chapel

Horsforth

Hough Green

Huyton

Ilkley

Keighley

Kirkham & Wesham

Knutsford

Lea Green

Leeds Travel Centre

Levenshulme

Leyland

Littleborough

Lostock Parkway

Marple

Mauldeth Road

Meadowhall

Menston

Mexborough

Morecambe

Morpeth

Mossley (Greater Manchester)

Mossley Hill

New Mills Central

New Mills Newtown

New Pudsey

Newton For Hyde

Newton-Le-Willows

Northwich

Parbold

Poulton-Le-Fylde

Poynton

Prescot

Rainhill

Redcar Central

Reddish North

Roby

Romiley

Rose Hill (Marple)

Rotherham Central

Salford Central

Sandbach

Settle

Shipley

St Annes-On-The-Sea

St Helens Junction

Sunderland

Swinton (Yorkshire)

Swinton (Greater Manchester)

Thatto Heath

Thorne North

Todmorden

Ulverston

Urmston

Walkden

Warrington West

Wavertree Technology Park

West Allerton

Whaley Bridge

Whiston

Whitehaven

Widnes

Wilmslow

Windermere

Woodsmoor

Workington

Worksop

Southeastern

Brixton

West Dulwich

Sydenham Hill

Penge East

Kent House

Clock House

Elmers End

Eden Park

West Wickham

Hayes (Kent)

New Beckenham

Lower Sydenham

Catford Bridge

Ladywell

Deptford

New Cross

St Johns

Blackheath

Hither Green

Lee

Sundridge Park

Bromley North

Shortlands

Bickley

Chelsfield

Knockholt

Maze Hill

Kidbrook

Westcombe Park

Charlton

Woolwich Dockyard

Falconwood

Plumstead

Welling

Albany Park

Bexleyheath

Belvedere

Erith

Barnehurst

Slade Green

London North Eastern Railway

Berwick-upon-Tweed

Durham

Darlington

Wakefield Westgate

Retford Station

Newark Northgate

Grantham Station

East Midlands Railway

Alfreton

Beeston

Boston

Burton-on-Trent

Chesterfield

Corby

East Midlands Parkway

Hinckley (Leics)

Kettering

Kidsgrove

Long Eaton

Loughborough

Mansfield

Market Harborough

Melton Mowbray

Narborough

Newark Castle

Oakham

Skegness

Sleaford

Spalding

Stamford (Lincs)

Wellingborough

West Midlands Railway

Acocks Green

Adderley Park

Aston

Berkswell

Bescot Stadium

Blake Street

Bournville

Bromsgrove

Butlers Lane

Canley

Chester Road

Coseley

Cradley Heath

Droitwich Spa

Duddeston

Dudley Port

Erdington

Five Ways

Four Oaks

Gravelly Hill

Great Malvern

Hagley

Hall Green

Hampstead

Hampton-in-Arden

Jewellery Quarter

Kidderminster

Kings Norton

Langley Green

Lea Hall

Lichfield City

Lichfield Trent Valley

Longbridge

Malvern Link

Marston Green

Northfield

Nuneaton

Old Hill

Olton

Perry Barr

Redditch

Rowley Regis

Sandwell & Dudley

Selly Oak

Shenstone

Shirley

Small Heath

Smethwick Galton Bridge

Smethwick Rolfe Street

Spring Road

Stechford

Stourbridge Junction

Stourbridge Town

Stratford-upon-Avon

Tame Bridge Parkway

Telford Central

The Hawthorns

Tile Hill

Tipton

Tipton

Wellington

Widney Manor

Worcester Shrub Hill

Wylde Green

Yardley Wood

Birmingham Snow Hill

Sutton Coldfield

University, Walsall

Wolverhampton

Worcester Foregate Street

Chiltern Railways

London Marylebone

Beaconsfield

Denham

Gerrards Cross

High Wycombe

Seer Green & Jordans

Aylesbury

Aylesbury Vale Parkway

Great Missenden

Haddenham & Thame

Princes Risborough

Stoke Mandeville

Wendover

Banbury

Bicester North

Leamington Spa

Warwick

Warwick Parkway

Birmingham Moor Street

Dorridge

Solihull

Northolt Park

C2C Rail

Chalkwell

East Tilbury

Laindon

Leigh-on-Sea

Pitsea

Shoeburyness

Southend East

Stanford-le-Hope

Thorpe Bay

Tilbury Town

West Horndon

Westcliff

Barking

Chafford Hundred Lakeside

Dagenham Dock

Limehouse

Ockendon

Purfleet

Rainham

Upminster

