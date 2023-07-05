Women of Honour ‘disappointed’ at Martin’s terms of reference for abuse inquiry

The Women of Honour group is to express “disappointment” over Tanaiste Micheal Martin’s decision not to substantively change terms of reference for an inquiry into the Defence Forces.

The support group for former and current female Defence Force members who allege they were abused within the military has published its own proposed terms of reference for the planned statutory probe into the claims.

The group is to meet Mr Martin at Government Buildings on Thursday.

In a letter to inquiry stakeholders, the Tanaiste said that he had extensive engagement with the attorney general on the terms of reference for the process.

He wrote: “I discussed the range of comments and observations received.

“There have been changes made to the terms of reference but, overall, they remain substantively the same.

“The attorney general is confident that most of the issues raised will be covered by the terms of reference and that the Judge will have enough discretion to make his own decisions as the inquiry progresses.”

Mr Martin said he will bring proposals to Government next week, seeking approval to progress the statutory inquiry and to appoint a former judge as lead.

A spokesperson for the Women of Honour group said: “We will be opposing this plan and will be communicating this to all other party leaders.

“It is very disappointing that, despite in-depth discussions and the efforts of so many, comprehensive terms of reference will not be put forward to Government.

“We remain of a view that the Department of Defence is having too much influence in this matter.”

The group said it is a conflict of interest to have the Department of Defence involved in “influencing Government” on the nature and remit of the inquiry.

Women of Honour said it hopes Mr Martin will change his mind.

“We are steadfast in our position and we will in no way support a grossly inadequate inquiry with deeply flawed terms of reference.”