A tourist, who was filmed etching his and his girlfriend's name into the Colosseum, has apologised to the Mayor of Rome and claimed he did not realise how old the historic site was.

On June 27, a video showing a man using his keys to carve "Ivan+Hayley 23" into the amphitheatre went viral.

Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano called the act “undignified and a sign of great incivility.”

He said he hoped the culprits would be found “and punished according to our laws”.

Around two weeks after the incident, the alleged vandal - Ivan Dimitrov from Bristol - has written a letter of apology to the authorities.

The Colosseum Credit: AP

In the letter, published by Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, the man writes: "I admit with profound embarrassment that only after what regretfully happened did I learn of the antiquity of the monument".

He added: "I wish to address my most heartfelt and honest apologies to the Italians and to the whole world for the damage caused to an asset which, in fact, is the heritage of all humanity".

He also praised those who "guard the inestimable historical and artistic value of the Colosseum with dedication, care and sacrifice".The incident was the fourth time this year that this type of graffiti was reported at the Colosseum.

Punishment for the act includes fines of up to £11,790 and five years in prison.

