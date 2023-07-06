Greta Thunberg: Climate activist charged with 'disobeying police' in Sweden

Greta Thunberg has been charged by Swedish prosecutors with disobeying the police in connection with a protest in Malmö last month.

On Wednesday, local newspaper Sydsvenskan reported that Thunberg had been detained with other activists, after they stopped traffic in the oil terminal of Malmö port on June 19.

A short statement by Swedish prosecutors on Wednesday said a "young woman" was charged with disobedience because she "refused to comply with police orders to leave the scene" during the protest.

The statement did not identify the woman, but Swedish Prosecution Authority spokeswoman Annika Collin confirmed that it was Thunberg.

Sydsvenskan said the 20-year-old Swedish activist will be called to trial at the end of July.

Swedish prosecutor Charlotte Ottosen told the paper that the crime of disobedience is typically punishable with fines.

At the time of the Malmö port protest, which was organised by the activist group Ta Tillbaka Framtiden, Thunberg wrote on Instagram: "The climate crisis is already a matter of life and death for countless people.

"We choose to not be bystanders, and instead physically stop the fossil fuel infrastructure. We are reclaiming the future."

Since 2018, Thunberg has inspired a global youth movement, demanding stronger efforts to fight climate change.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...