An inquiry into groping allegations against the MP Chris Pincher has recommended an eight-week parliamentary suspension, potentially triggering a fifth headache by-election for Rishi Sunak.

The parliamentary standards watchdog was investigating the former government whip, whose alleged behaviour hastened the downfall of the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In the report, Mr Pincher, who denies all the allegations against him, was found to have caused "significant and lasting damage to the reputation and integrity" of the House with "completely inappropriate" conduct.

The Standards Committee, which upheld the allegations, said Mr Pincher exercised an "abuse of power" which they described as an "especially grave" aspect of his actions.

Mr Pincher was the Conservative Party's deputy chief whip last Summer when he was accused of drunkenly assaulting two men at an exclusive club in London.

Setting out the findings of its report on Thursday, the Standards Committee said the claims against Mr Pincher were "profoundly damaging".

The committee found his actions were "unwanted, inappropriate and upsetting", in what its members found amounted to an "egregious case of sexual misconduct".

One witness who contributed to the investigation said they have become "increasingly anxious" as a result of the incident.

Sexual scandal: former Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher MP Credit: PA Images

The report's recommendations now pave the way for a by-election in the MP's Tamworth constituency, with the suggested sanction exceeding the threshold for a recall petition in his Staffordshire seat.

If 10% of Tamworth voters sign it, then Rishi Sunak's Conservatives will have to defend another constituency won by the Tories in 2019.

