Home Office exploring further powers to prevent Just Stop Oil protests

Increased numbers of stewards and crowd searches are among the additional powers that could be provided to police and event organisers to prevent protestors from disrupting sporting competitions, a government minister has said.

The development comes after a number of high-profile protests by the climate campaign group Just Stop Oil at flagship sporting events across England.

On Wednesday, Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer met with police and sport chiefs to discuss available options.

Speaking to ITV News, policing minister Chris Philp said the government is determined to "make sure the disruptive effect of this tiny, tiny selfish minority can be controlled".

Policing minister Chris Philp explained to ITV News what additional powers could be given to police and event organisers

"The home secretary and I had a meeting with police and sporting event organisers yesterday from horse racing, motor racing [and] the whole thing to talk about what more the police can do, but also what event organisers can do in terms of more marshals, more stewards, searching people prior to entry, looking at taking out injunctions as well that can be an effective deterrent," he said.

Mr Philp also backed spectators to get involved in stopping protestors before they can disrupt events.

"I think it's reasonable for people to try and protect the event they're watching. Obviously, nobody should do anything dangerous or hurt anyone," he told Times Radio.

But he suggested they should not go so far as England cricketer Jonny Bairstow, who carried off an activist who targeted the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

Just Stop Oil protestors targeted the second Ashes Test match. Credit: PA

"I think there are marshals and there are stewards, whose job it is to do that. And of course, the police are there as well," he said.

Just Stop Oil's most recent stunt involved three of its members halting the tennis action at Wimbledon on Wednesday, during two separate matches.

All three individuals were arrested by the Metropolitan Police on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage, after throwing orange confetti and jigsaw puzzle pieces onto a court.

The Gallagher Premiership rugby final at Twickenham and the World Snooker Championship have also been affected in recent months.

In a statement, Just Stop Oil said "we can't leave it to the next generation to pick up the pieces".

