Keir Starmer's education speech interrupted by climate protesters

Climate protesters have disrupted a major speech by Sir Keir Starmer, calling on him to reinstate a dropped Labour pledge to commit £28bn to tackling climate change.

As the Labour leader was speaking, protesters on stage interrupted him by demanding that he U-turn on plans to scrap the pledge.

"Young people want action," one protester said.

"We need a green new deal right now."

Sir Keir said: "Will you just let me finish this and then come and talk to you about it."

Once they were escorted off stage, the Labour leader told the audience: "I think they may have missed the fact that the last mission I launched was on clean power by 2030 which is the single most effective way to get the green future that they and many others want."

More to follow

