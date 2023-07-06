Key events in tumultuous 100 days since Yousaf became Scotland’s First Minister

Humza Yousaf is marking 100 days since being sworn in as Scotland’s sixth First Minister – but the start to his time in charge has been challenging.

Despite this, the SNP leader insisted recently he would not change being in the top job “for a second” and said there is “no greater honour than being the leader of your country”.

Speaking at the weekend, Mr Yousaf said: “There’s no getting away again from how challenging the last few months have been, I’m not going to pretend otherwise.

“But equally I get up out of bed in the morning knowing I am able to make a difference to people’s lives every single day.

First Minister Humza Yousaf is Scotland’s youngest First Minister and the first person from a minority background to hold the post Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

“So I wouldn’t change it for a minute, for a second.”

It has been a tumultuous 100 days since he defeated party rivals Ash Regan and Kate Forbes in the contest to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as First Minister.

Here is a timeline of the key events of Mr Yousaf’s time in office so far:

– March 29:

He appoints his Cabinet on the same day, with top jobs going to many of his supporters, and Shona Robison, a key ally of his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon, becomes his Deputy First Minister.

Mr Yousaf announced Shona Robison as his Deputy First Minister as he appointed his Cabinet Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

– April 5:

Operation Branchform is focused on the whereabouts of more than £600,000 raised by the party for a possible second independence referendum. The home Mr Murrell and Ms Sturgeon share is searched by police, with officers also searching SNP headquarters in Edinburgh and seizing a luxury motorhome.

Mr Murrell is later released without charge, pending further investigations, and Mr Yousaf insists he does not think the police inquiry is the reason why his predecessor had quit.

– April 7:

Police have searched the home of Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell as part of their investigation into the SNP’s finances Credit: Robert Perry/PA

– April 12:

It comes after Scottish Secretary Alister Jack intervened, using powers under Section 35 of the Scotland Act to stop the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill from gaining royal assent.

Mr Yousaf insists a legal challenge is his “only means” of defending Holyrood “from the Westminster veto”.

– April 15:

He told journalists: “This is something I’ve read in some social media circles, but no, the party is solvent.”

Humza Yousaf delivered his Our Priorities for Scotland statement to Parliament on the same day the SNP treasurer was arrested Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

– April 18:

Like Mr Murrell before him, Mr Beattie is later released without charge and pending further investigation.

But his arrest overshadows Mr Yousaf’s first major policy statement, in which he vows to provide a “fresh start for Scotland”. He promises to “go back to the drawing board” on controversial plans to bring in further restrictions on alcohol advertising, as well as announcing a delay to plans to bring in a deposit return scheme for drinks cans and bottles.

– May 3:

– June 7:

The UK Government had previously ruled that the Scottish scheme could not go ahead with glass bottles in it, with Mr Yousaf saying the initiative had been delayed as a “direct result of the UK Govt’s deliberate efforts to undermine devolution”.

Nicola Sturgeon denied any wrongdoing after her arrest in the SNP finances probe Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

– June 11:

In the evening, Ms Sturgeon releases a statement in which she insists “beyond doubt” that she is “innocent of any wrongdoing”.

– June 12:

– June 24:

He declares: “If the SNP does win this election, the people will have spoken. We will seek negotiations with the UK Government on how we give democratic effect to Scotland becoming an independent nation.”