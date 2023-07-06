OceanGate suspends commercial operations after Titan submersible deaths

The firm that owned the Titan submersible has suspended its commercial operations, according to its website.

The announcement comes nearly three weeks after the vessel imploded, killing everyone onboard.

The company posted a message on its website on Thursday, which read: “OceanGate has suspended all exploration and commercial operations.”

Among those killed were three Britons - billionaire Hamish Harding, and father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood.

OceanGate Expeditions’ chief executive Stockton Rush, and Frenchman Paul-Henri Nargeolet also died.

The Titan submersible was on an expedition to the Titanic wreckage around 435 miles south of St John’s, Canada, when it lost contact with the tour operator an hour and 45 minutes into the two-hour descent.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, pictured left. Credit: Wilfredo Lee/ AP

The deep-sea vessel was reported missing eight hours after communication was lost.

After days of searching, wreckage from the submersible was recovered from the ocean floor near the Titanic.

After the implosion, the other OceanGate co-founder, Guillermo Sohnlein, defended the firm – describing regulations surrounding visits to the Titanic as “tricky to navigate”.

Speaking after evidence was recovered from the wreck, the Marine Board of Investigation’s (MBI) chairman Captain Jason Neubauer said: “I am grateful for the co-ordinated international and inter-agency support to recover and preserve this vital evidence at extreme offshore distances and depths.

“The evidence will provide investigators from several international jurisdictions with critical insights into the cause of this tragedy.

“There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the Titan and help ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again.”

