Ukraine: Russian missile attack kills four people in Lviv

Four people have been killed and another nine injured after a Russian missile attack in the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said around 60 apartments and 50 cars in the area of the strike were damaged.

Emergency service workers have been searching the debris for more people who have been trapped.

Mr Sadovyi addressed residents in a video message, saying the attack was the largest on Lviv's civilian infrastructure since the beginning of the full-scale invasion last year.

People watch as emergency service workers continue to search for victims after a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine. Credit: AP

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian war refugees have sought safety in Lviv from other areas to the east.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on Telegram, saying: “Unfortunately, there are wounded and dead. My condolences to the relatives! There will definitely be a response to the enemy. A tangible one."

Mr Zelenskyy also posted drone footage showing wrecked buildings from above.

The third and fourth floors of the struck building were ruined.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.