Uninterrupted sunshine for Wimbledon fans as British stars look to progress

Wimbledon fans can expect uninterrupted sunshine and temperatures of up to 28C on Friday as British stars return to action on the tournament’s fifth day.

Liam Broady will step back on the court after realising his childhood dream with a career-best win over Casper Ruud on Centre Court on Thursday, becoming the first British male into the third round in the process.

Broady outlasted world number four Ruud to delight the home faithful in one of the biggest upsets of the tournament so far.

Meanwhile Sir Andy Murray faces an anxious wait to complete his second round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas after the match was paused at 11pm on Thursday with the Scot leading by two sets to one.

Cameron Norrie will play his second round match against American Christopher Eubanks, while Heather Watson will join compatriot Harriet Dart in the first round of the ladies’ doubles after losing in the singles on Wednesday.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Katie Boulter moved into the third round for the second consecutive year after defeating Viktoriya Tomova, and will meet last year’s champion Elena Rybakina on Saturday.

Tennis players and fans alike could struggle with high temperatures after a yellow heat-health alert was issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office on Thursday for six regions in England, including London.

The alert will be in place from midday on Friday until 9am on Sunday, with the Met Office forecasting temperatures up to 28C at Wimbledon.

But rain is usually never far away at Wimbledon and supporters can expect to get their umbrellas out as soon as Saturday afternoon after forecasters warned thunderstorms could hit the tournament following the hot weather.

Organisers of the tournament also paid tribute to an eight-year-old girl who died after a car crashed into a school just a mile away from the grounds.

Sixteen people injured and 10 were taken to hospital after a Land Rover crashed into The Study Prep school in Wimbledon just before 10am on Thursday, the last day of term.

The Metropolitan Police said a woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

A statement posted on the Wimbledon Twitter page said: “On behalf of everyone at Wimbledon, we wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to all those affected by the tragic events at Wimbledon Study Preparatory School.

“Our thoughts are with them, their families, the school and the wider community at this deeply distressing time.”