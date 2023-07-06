Play Brightcove video

ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott heard from Sarina Wiegman ahead of the World Cup

The Lionesses are touching down in Australia tonight with the hopes of bringing home the World Cup and adding to their Euro 2022 success. Having ended England's 56-year wait for silverware on the international stage, manager Sarina Wiegman is looking to make consecutive wins in major tournaments this summer.

Wiegman told ITV News' Steve Scott that the team's dream is to win, but that they won't be disappointed with losing games, so long as they give it everything.

Ellen White has hailed Wiegman as “a proven winner” and tipped the England manager to guide the country to World Cup glory this summer. Credit: PA

She said: "Of course we have a dream, we go there to win every game we play, to go as far as possible. The dream is of course to win the tournament.

"If we lose a game, we will be devastated, but you can still be proud of yourself because you gave it everything, you connected as a team and played at your highest level.

"That is how we will approach it."

And, while the Lionesses are among the favourites headed into the tournament, a number of injuries to key players could put a dent in the team's ambitions to take home the biggest prize in women's football.

Something they do have, however, is an incredible win record under Wiegman.

She said: "Other players will step up and take the responsibility, take a chance to show how good they are."

Among those who will be missing from the World Cup is the Lionesses' all-time leading goal scorer, Ellen White.

White has hailed Wiegman as “a proven winner” and tipped the England manager to guide the country to World Cup glory this summer in Australia and New Zealand.

She also talked up Wiegman’s impact and admitted she is “fascinated” by her former boss as England’s opening group game of the tournament against Haiti rapidly approaches.

In April, England's 30-game unbeaten run came to an end against Australia and it sparked an unfamiliar feeling of loss for the squad.And with a bigger prize and tougher competition on the horizon, the Lionesses will have to dig deep to make it to the end of the tournament.

