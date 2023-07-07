Angela Rayner has revealed her teenage children need escorting to and from school, after they received death threats.

In an interview with the BBC's Newscast, the deputy Labour leader also said concerns about her safety have led to her restricting her social life.

The Ashton-under-Lyne MP said she doesn't go with her friends on a night out and she doesn't publicise "if I'm going somewhere before I'm going there".

Ms Rayner added: "I got death threats to my children as well. They need escorting to and from school now.

"We don't let them - they're teenagers now, 14 and 15 - and we don't let them walk home from school like every other child would because we're worried about them.

"It does affect things," she added.

The shadow frontbencher isn't the only MP who has spoken publicly about safety fears, with death threats to their children appearing more and more common.

Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, Alicia Kearns, disclosed earlier this year that she has a panic button in every room of her house following an analysis of the risks she faced.

Ms Kearns, the MP for Rutland and Melton, told LBC that her children, aged two and four, had also received death threats. Some of them came from her own constituents, Ms Kearns also revealed.

It's a "reality" that MPs "across all colours" regularly face, she explained.

Alicia Kearns has also spoken publicly about fears for the safety of her family. Credit: PA

There was renewed scrutiny of the safety of MPs after the Conservative MP Sir David Amess died after being stabbed several times while holding a constituency surgery in 2021.

The attack was the latest in a string of violence against MPs, including the 2016 murder of Labour MP Jo Cox. Ms Cox was killed while on her way to hold a surgery in Batley and Spen.

Last month marked the seventh anniversary of Ms Cox's killing. Her sister Kim Leadbeater, who now represents the same seat, used it as an opportunity to renew calls for MPs to take their safety seriously.

