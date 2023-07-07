Full list of closures as Empire Cinemas falls into administration

Six locations are closing down with immediate effect. Credit: Empire Sunderland/WikiCommons

The Empire Cinema chain has fallen into administration after failing to recover from dwindling customer numbers since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Six cinemas will be closed with immediate effect, resulting in around 150 jobs being made redundant, according to joint administrators at BDO.

Cinemas closing:

  • Bishop’s Stortford

  • Catterick Garrison

  • Sunderland

  • Swindon

  • Walthamstow

  • Wigan

Advanced tickets bought for showing at these cinemas will be refunded. Meanwhile plans to reopen the Empire cinema in Sutton Coldfield have been dropped.

Meanwhile administrators are seeking a buyer for remaining cinemas under the Empire Cinemas and Tivoli brands.

Cinemas remaining open

  • Birmingham

  • Clydebank

  • High Wycombe

  • Ipswich

  • Sutton

  • Bath (Tivoli)

  • Cheltenham (Tivoli)

