Full list of closures as Empire Cinemas falls into administration

The Empire Cinema chain has fallen into administration after failing to recover from dwindling customer numbers since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Six cinemas will be closed with immediate effect, resulting in around 150 jobs being made redundant, according to joint administrators at BDO.

Cinemas closing:

Bishop’s Stortford

Catterick Garrison

Sunderland

Swindon

Walthamstow

Wigan

Advanced tickets bought for showing at these cinemas will be refunded. Meanwhile plans to reopen the Empire cinema in Sutton Coldfield have been dropped.

Meanwhile administrators are seeking a buyer for remaining cinemas under the Empire Cinemas and Tivoli brands.

Cinemas remaining open

Birmingham

Clydebank

High Wycombe

Ipswich

Sutton

Bath (Tivoli)

Cheltenham (Tivoli)

