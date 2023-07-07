By James Gray, ITV News Multimedia Producer

England men's under-21 football side are to play in the final of their age group's European Championship on Saturday.

The Young Lions have secured a number of impressive results on their way to the showpiece event, and have yet to concede a goal.

England, which boasts the likes of Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon and Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, will face Spain, and hopes are high for a first win of the competition in 39 years.

How can you show your support for England and watch the match action live? ITV News explains.

When is kick-off?

The 24th edition of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship is being co-hosted by Romania and Georgia.

England's match against Spain will take place at the Adjarabet Arena, in the Georgian city of Batumi, and will kick-off on Saturday at 5pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

The final itself will be broadcast in the UK on Channel 4, with presenter Jules Breach leading coverage from 4.45pm BST.

Viewers will also be able to stream the match live via the broadcaster's online service.

Morgan Gibbs-White has been one of England's standout players of the tournament. Credit: PA

How did England get to the final?

England secured the top spot in Group C courtesy of wins over the Czech Republic, Israel and Germany.

At the quarter-final stage, England beat Portugal 1-0, setting up a rematch with Israel in the semi-finals.

Goals from Gibbs-White, Cole Palmer and Cameron Archer handed the Young Lions a 3-0 victory, propelling them into Saturday's final.

Have England won the tournament before?

England have previously been European under-21 champions in 1982 and 1984.

The last time England reached the competition's final was in 2009, when a side featuring James Milner and Theo Walcott lost 4-0 to Germany.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...