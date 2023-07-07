The number of Airbnbs are soaring in British seaside towns, as reported by ITV News Political Correspondent Harry Horton

Words by ITV News Political Correspondent Harry Horton

At the far end of Kent’s north east coast, Whitstable attracts visitors not just from across the UK, but around the world.

For many visitors here, Airbnb is now the go-to choice for holiday accommodation because of its price, ease of use and availability.

In 2019, there were 5,452 Airbnb listings across Kent, according to data shared with ITV News by AirDNA. By May this year, listings had shot up to 7,707 Airbnbs - a 41% increase.

Tourists flock to Kent during the summer. Credit: ITV News

And it’s not just Kent. In Anglesey, Airbnb listings are up 76%. Along the North East coast, they are up 42%, in Dorset up 41%.

Short-term lets are easily spotted by lockboxes outside the front door. On one street we walked down near Whitstable’s coast, almost one in three homes had a lockbox outside the front door.

The few remaining full-time residents on the street told ITV News it feels as if there’s no community left.

7,707 Airbnbs in Kent in 2023

76% rise in the number of Airbnbs in Anglesey.

Diane has lived in her home since 1986 - but says short-term lets have taken over the street since the pandemic.

“All of a sudden, just holidays homes everywhere. It’s horrible, it really is. We’re hoping next door when they move out it’s not another holiday home, otherwise we’ll have them all around.”

Diane’s neighbours are fed up, and now selling up.

“It’s out of control,” says Ray.

Ray says the number of Airbnbs are getting 'out of control'. Credit: ITV News

He adds: “If I had the money, I’d have an Airbnb as well but it would have to be regulated. Because sometimes you get people coming in an Airbnb and they say they’re just two of them. But they’re not, because they have a hen party or a stag party.”

Airbnb says parties are banned and it has zero tolerance for anti-social behaviour.

Nestled among Whistable’s holiday lets - the Fountain Pub is benefiting from the extra tourists. The pub’s landlord Toby Sladen welcomes the extra tourists more Airbnbs have brought to the town - but says it’s a double-edged sword.

Toby Sladen said the growth in Airbnb is the a "double-edged sword" Credit: ITV News

"When me and my missus were looking about a year ago there were almost two thousand Airbnbs available but only eighteen properties available for full-term rent," he says.

"The majority of those were on the seafront for over two and a half grand a month. So pretty unaffordable for somebody who lives locally, works locally."

The government is consulting on a registration scheme and ways to give councils more control over the number of new short-term lets.

A department for housing, levelling up and communities spokesperson told ITV News: "We are aware of concerns around short-term lets in tourist hotspots like Kent, which is why we are consulting on a registration scheme for short-term lets and on the introduction of a short-term let use class and associated permitted development rights.

"These changes would give councils more control over the number of new short-term lets to ensure there are homes for those from our popular tourist areas."

A spokesperson for Airbnb disputed the data shared with ITV News: "The typical UK Host rents space in their own home for just three nights a month, and over a third say the additional income helps them pay their mortgages and afford rising living costs.

"Airbnb recognises historic housing challenges across parts of the UK, and we have led the way in calling for new rules that support everyday Hosts and clampdown on speculators driving local concerns."

