Makers of Peaky Blinders ‘strongly disapprove’ of clips in US campaign video

The makers of Peaky Blinders say they “strongly disapprove” of the use of clips from the hit BBC show in a video shared by supporters of Ron DeSantis’ US presidential campaign.

A statement put out on behalf of creator Steven Knight, star Cillian Murphy and the show’s production companies, said the footage used was obtained “without permission or official licence”.

The Florida governor is in the running to become the Republican candidate for the 2024 US presidential election.

The video, posted by a Twitter account named DeSantis War Room, seems to criticise rival Republican candidate Donald Trump’s stance on LGBTQ+ issues.

It features clips of films including American Psycho, Troy and The Wolf of Wall Street, as well as clips of Tommy Shelby from Peaky Blinders.

“On behalf of the partners of Peaky Blinders… we confirm the footage of Tommy Shelby’s character used within the video posted by Ron DeSantis’ campaign was obtained without permission or official licence,” a statement posted to the Peaky Blinders account said.

“We do not support nor endorse the video’s narrative and strongly disapprove of the use of the content in this manner.”

It is not the first time artists have taken issue with political campaigns making use of their work. When former prime minister Liz Truss walked onstage at the tory party conference to M People's "Moving On Up", it left the band members less than impressed.

Founder Mike Pickering said: "So sad it got used by this shower of a government. [By the way] Truss, Labour used it with permission in [the] Nineties. I don’t want my song being a soundtrack to lies.”

The decision to walk out to the song was quizzed even further due to the group's singer Heather Small's son being a Labour councillor.

While Adele rejected the use of her tracks "Rolling in the Deep" and "Skyfall" at Donald Trump’s rallies in 2016, requesting her music be left out of any political campaigns.

