Malmö announced as host city for Eurovision Song Contest 2024

The Swedish city of Malmö has been chosen to host the 68th Eurovision Song Contest next year.

It comes after Sweden's Loreen clinched victory at this year's competition in Liverpool for a second time with her power ballad, Tattoo.

She became the first woman to win Eurovision twice, while Sweden equalised with Ireland's record seven wins.

On Friday the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced that the southern coastal city of Malmö had been chosen for the May 2024 contest.

It followed a "city bid process" set up to ensure hosts have adequate facilities and infrastructure to host the thousands of visiting crew, fans and media.

Malmö will become the third Swedish city to have hosted the competition three times.

It last hosted it in 2013 following Loreen’s first win, and in 1992 following Swedish entry Carola’s win with her song Captured By A Storm Wind.

The grand final will be held at the Malmö Arena on Saturday May 11, with semi-finals earlier the same week on Tuesday May 7 and Thursday May 9.

Executive supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest Martin Osterdahl said: “We’re excited to be returning to this vibrant and dynamic city which has demonstrated it has the venues and infrastructure that are perfect for staging the world’s largest live music event.

“Malmö’s commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and innovation aligns perfectly with the spirit of the competition.”

Mr Osterdahl said delegations, fans, and the media will be able to navigate the city of Malmo because of its “compact size”.

Graham Norton with 2023 winner Loreen. Credit: PA Images

He added: “Its commitment to sustainability and green initiatives also aligns perfectly with our own values, making it an ideal host city for the 68th Eurovision Song Contest.

“Malmo’s bid demonstrated a huge passion for the Eurovision Song Contest, and I have full confidence in their ability to create an unforgettable experience that will bring together fans, artists, and viewers across the globe."

The EBU confirmed it is the first time in Eurovision history that a capital city has not hosted for five consecutive events.

The Swedish capital of Stockholm and neighbouring Copenhagen have hosted the competition three times, while only London, Luxembourg City and Dublin have hosted more Contests.

Tickets are expected to go on sale for nine shows, including dress rehearsals, later this year.

