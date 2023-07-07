On Unscripted, Nashville star Sam Palladio joins Nina Nannar.The pair talk about the success of the series, and going on tour again with the show's music.Sam shares his mixed feelings towards living in the US, after he was held up at gunpoint.And discusses his new role on the West End in Oklahoma!

Unscripted is ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years.