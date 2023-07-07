Radiographers to stage 48 hour strike in July after union rejects pay offer

Radiographers in England are set to stage a 48-hour walkout later this month in an ongoing dispute over pay.

The Society of Radiographers (SoR) trade union announced members at 43 NHS trusts voted to walk to walk out from 8am on July 25.

Bank holiday levels of “life and limb” emergency cover will be provided for patients while the two-day strike takes place, it added.

It comes after the union rejected the government’s offer of a 5% pay increase, plus a non-consolidated lump sum for 2022-23.

A majority of members at more than 150 trusts were in favour of striking, according to an indicative ballot, but the required turnout threshold was not reached in many instances.

Radiographers working at a cancer scanning unit. Credit: Geraldine Oxenham

Trusts that will be affected include University College London Hospitals, the Royal Marsden, Liverpool University Hospitals, Nottingham University Hospitals and University Hospitals Bristol.

After the vote, the SoR was invited to a meeting with minister for health Will Quince on Tuesday, followed by another meeting yesterday.

In both meetings, the union explained that members “were working long hours for low pay”, said its executive director of industrial strategy and member relations, Dean Rogers.

He warned that this was “forcing radiographers to leave the profession, resulting in chronic understaffing and long waiting lists”.

“We asked for: more pay now and a review of the 5% pay offer; funding to support recruitment and retention; support for long-term pay restoration; and clear support for better working conditions,” Mr Rogers added.

“The government acknowledged our concerns but made no concrete proposals.

“They have now indicated they will not talk to the SoR any further while industrial action is proposed – something we find regrettable for staff, patients and future industrial relations.

“Strike action is a last resort. But our members believe they have no alternative, because the government won’t take the action needed to address their concerns.”

The union said radiographers – who carry out scans including x-rays and MRIs as well as radiotherapy for people with cancer – help nine out of 10 NHS patients, but “too few” of them are currently being recruited and retained.

This means one million patients are waiting to be seen by a radiographer, it added.

The union said the government’s long-awaited workforce plan, unveiled last week, is a “plan for the future” which will not plug immediate staff shortages.

Late last month, Rishi Sunak hailed his government’s plan to employ more than 300,000 extra nurses, doctors and other health workers over the coming years – but unions are calling for more immediate help.

Mr Rogers added: “If the government wants to reduce NHS waiting lists and ensure that patients receive the treatment they need, when they need it, then it must urgently prioritise the recruitment and retention of radiography professionals.

“Our members deserve better. Our patients deserve better.”